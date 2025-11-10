Seef Properties B.S.C. (Trading Code: SEEF) has announced its financial results for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, including the results for the third quarter of the year. The company reported a net profit and total comprehensive income attributable to the parent of BD 1.11 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to BD 1.08 million in the same period last year, an increase of 2.81%, primarily driven by the positive outcomes of successful strategic investments in several joint ventures.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent for Q3 2025 stood at 2 Fils, unchanged from the same period last year. Operating profit amounted to BD 2.56 million, compared to BD 2.75 million in Q3 2024, a decrease of 7.06%. Revenue for the quarter declined by 9.55% to BD 3.54 million, compared to BD 3.92 million in Q3 2024.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2025, Seef Properties reported a net profit and total comprehensive income attributable to the parent of BD 3.82 million, compared to BD 4.20 million for the same period last year, representing a decrease of 8.90%.

Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent for the nine months reached 8 Fils, compared to 9 Fils for the same period in 2024. Operating profit amounted to BD 8.39 million, compared to BD 9.26 million in the corresponding period last year, down by 9.40%, while revenue decreased by 9.65% to BD 11.05 million from BD 12.24 million in 2024.

Total shareholders’ equity (excluding minority interests) decreased by 0.30% during the third quarter of 2025 to BD 161.36 million, compared to BD 161.85 million as of 31 December 2024. Total assets also decreased by 0.83% to BD 175.66 million, compared to BD 177.14 million as of 31 December 2024.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of Seef Properties, stated: “We are proud of the positive results we have recently achieved, which reflect the strength and resilience of our real estate portfolio and the quality of our asset management. We remain committed to the efficient management and support of our portfolio to deliver sustainable returns, while enhancing our strategy of growth, diversification, and expansion.”

Mr Najibi added, “The company is currently undergoing a significant expansion phase within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with our vision to establish a presence in promising regional markets and to continue investing in vital opportunities both locally and regionally.”

The Chairman continued, “We are presently implementing a comprehensive development plan for Seef Mall, based on innovative, modern concepts that blend shopping and entertainment, simultaneously meeting the aspirations of visitors and strengthening the mall’s position as a leading destination.”

He stated, “We recently completed the renovation of our hotel, thereby offering premium hotel services that enhance the integrated entertainment experience within the mall, raising the level of hospitality provided to our clients. These initiatives are part of our ongoing efforts to consolidate the company’s position as a key contributor to the local economy and to support development across various sectors, aligned with the Economic Vision 2030 under the wise leadership of our dear Kingdom.”

On his part, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said: “Seef Properties has delivered strong performance across all projects in recent months. The company successfully attracted major local and international brands to its shopping malls, several of which are entering the Bahraini market for the first time. From a development standpoint, Al Liwan continues to attract premium tenants and achieve high occupancy rates, driven by its growing popularity among visitors from within and outside Bahrain. Meanwhile, the company’s well-structured plan to redevelop Seef Mall – Seef District is progressing smoothly, encompassing service upgrades, facility modernisation, green area expansion, and the introduction of new experiential concepts that meet the evolving expectations of today’s shoppers.”

He added: “In the hospitality segment, Fraser Suites Seef recorded an increase in occupancy rates, which reflects our commitment to offering a comprehensive and luxurious hospitality experience for guests from Bahrain and abroad, in line with our strategic objective to modernise the company’s assets and enhance investment returns. On the sustainability front, Seef Properties recently inaugurated and commissioned a solar power station at Seef Mall – Muharraq as part of its ambitious project to power all its destinations with clean electricity. This initiative will reduce the company’s carbon footprint, lower operating costs, and optimise resource use, reaffirming its dedication to supporting sustainability principles and Bahrain’s national net-zero carbon target by 2060.”

Mr. Yusuf concluded by reaffirming Seef Properties’ commitment to achieving its strategic goals and consolidating its leadership as the Kingdom’s premier developer of retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destinations. He noted that the company remains focused on creating sustainable value for all stakeholders and continuing its role as a pioneering national company contributing effectively to Bahrain’s economic growth and real estate development.