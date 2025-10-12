Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Seef Properties launched a series of specialized training programs, in partnership with leading global academic institutions, including Harvard Business School, aimed at developing its Bahraini workforce. The initiative focuses on enhancing employees’ leadership, management, and innovation skills, preparing a new generation of leaders capable of adapting to change and driving sustained growth, prosperity, and greater contributions to Bahrain’s economy.

The company introduced several leadership programs, including enrolling employees in Harvard University’s Certificate in Leadership, Impact, and Management in Business (CLIMB), a globally recognized course for emerging leaders. The training helps employees navigate complex business environments, implement digital transformation efficiently, and develop strategic solutions in collaboration with international experts.

Several employees completed the Management Essentials program, which builds core administrative skills and provides tools for decision-making, change management, and efficient execution. The program enhances capabilities across all departments through real-world simulations and case studies from leading international institutions, enabling employees to handle daily challenges, overcome obstacles, and make well-informed decisions.

To drive innovation, employees enrolled in the Design Thinking program, which strengthens creative problem-solving skills and encourages innovative approaches. The program focuses on applying design thinking principles to address organizational challenges and shape company strategy based on a deep understanding of customer needs. This aligns with the company’s vision to foster creativity and maximize value across all its operations.

Seef Properties has also launched Developing Global Standards courses, which were created under the guidance of industry leaders and experts. They aim to support the company’s commitment to achieving the highest standards in strategic thinking and execution.

Seef Properties CEO, Ahmed Yusuf said: “Investing in our human capital is a strategic priority and key to our ongoing transformation. By developing our employees’ leadership, management, and innovation skills, in partnership with prestigious global institutions, we will be able to maintain our regional market position, achieve our strategic goals, and improve operational efficiency. These programs reinforce our commitment as a Bahraini company to creating a culture of learning and empowerment, while developing Bahraini talent to contribute to national economic growth.”

Seef Properties Human Resources and Administration Manager, Abeer Al Shaikh added: “A positive work culture thrives on valuing individual contributions and fostering continuous development. Seef Properties believes this approach strengthens collective performance and supports strategic goals. These programs will prepare our Bahraini talent to meet evolving challenges while driving innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth."

These initiatives underscore Seef Properties' commitment to creating a supportive work environment where Bahrainis can excel, apply international best practices, and advance their careers.

