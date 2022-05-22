Manama: Seef Properties, one of the leading integrated real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, recently announced the first four winners of its “Shop & Win Cash” 2022 campaign at Seef Mall – Muharraq.

In the campaign, Mr. Rashid Khaled Ali, Mr. Ahmed Rashid Al Khashram, Ms. Aisha Mohammed Jassem and Ms. Nada Abdulrahman Al Maraghi won BD 1,000 each in the first, second, third and fourth weeks of the campaign, respectively.

The four draws of the "Shop & Win Cash" campaign took place at the Company's headquarters in Seef Mall – Seef District, in the presence of representatives of the Company's Executive Management and a representative of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Seef Properties had launched the campaign on April 12, 2022, and the weekly draws will continue to August 7, 2022, providing a unique shopping experience to Seef Mall – Muharraq’s visitors and meeting the needs of all family members. Shoppers who spend BD 20 or more in Seef Mall – Muharraq will have the chance to win BD 1,000 every week throughout the campaign.

Acting Chief Commercial Officer at Seef Properties, Mr. Mohammed Al Qaed, commented on this occasion saying: “We are delighted to reward the lucky winners from our valued customers who chose to shop at Seef Mall – Muharraq as their favourite shopping destination. We launched the “Shop & Win Cash” campaign as an initiative to offer valuable prizes to shoppers in our malls, through which we are always keen to provide an exceptional shopping experience and meet their needs, offering them a wide range of prestigious regional and international brands.”

Mr. Al Qaed added: “Seef Mall – Muharraq continues to attract more renowned brands and we constantly strive to develop the concept of shopping for visitors of all ages, to make Seef Mall – Muharraq a preferential destination for visitors from Muharraq area and beyond. We renew our commitment to redefine shopping in the world of commercial centres in the Kingdom, by introducing all that is new and modern in the retail, entertainment and services sectors.”

Seef Mall – Muharraq is one of the most prominent shopping destinations in the Kingdom, as it is located on a sea front extending over an area of 72,000 square metres. It is also distinguished by its unique location that overlooks the historic Arad Fort and the capital Manama.

Additionally, Seef Mall – Muharraq includes various shopping options with the availability of 132 stores, a "Carrefour hypermarket", a space designated for restaurants and cafes, and "Magic Island" family entertainment centre, in addition to a cinema complex consisting of 14 cinemas with more than 1,300 seats. The cinema complex also includes the first IMAX theatre in Bahrain, providing the finest cinematic experience that adopts the best technologies in sound, image, and theatre engineering.

