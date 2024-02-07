Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SEE Holding, the region’s leading sustainably focused global holding group and the visionary force behind The Sustainable City has picked up a prestigious accolade at the Gulf Engineering Awards. The group was named winner of the “Pioneering Engineering Project” category for The Sustainable City’s contributions to innovative sustainable engineering in the GCC. Announced during the 25th Gulf Engineering Forum, held this year under the title, ‘Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future’ recognized SEE Holding as among the leaders in the field of sustainability engineering in the region.

The award was accepted by the design team at a ceremony in Dubai’s Festival City on 7 February 2024 in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Eng. Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, President of the UAE Society of Engineers, and Eng. Mohammad Ali Al Khuzai, Secretary General of the Gulf Engineering Union, among other esteemed guests from GCC countries.

Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman & CEO, SEE Holding, commented: “It is an honor to receive this accolade from the Gulf Engineering Forum, which serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to pioneering sustainable engineering solutions for a net zero future. This award is not merely a recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation in engineering and sustainability; it also strengthens The Sustainable City’s status as a resilient, scalable, and replicable working model for future cities, setting a benchmark and framework for achieving net zero emissions by 2050. The award comes days after the UAE announced that 2024 will continue as The Year of Sustainability and propels us towards our goals. SEE Holding is committed to spearheading a net zero emissions future, aligning with the UAE's Green Agenda and contributing to the global effort to achieve the United Nations SDG goals."

In addition to The Sustainable City, SEE Holding's diverse portfolio boasts renowned companies such as Diamond Developers, City Solar, JEET Construction and Tadweer, alongside other revenue-generating entities. The group consolidates over two decades of knowledge in the field of sustainability in the built environment and is now focused on designing, investing in, and building sustainable infrastructure and cities around the world,

About SEE Holding

SEE Holding, is a UAE based sustainably focused global holding group that designs, invests in, and builds sustainable infrastructures and cities through its three operational verticals: SEE Solutions, SEE Developers, and SEE Engineering.

Driven by its purpose of spearheading a net zero emissions future and achieving the 2050 UN targets, SEE Holding develops inclusive and sustainable communities that prioritize education, sports, healthcare, and overall well-being as part of its commitment to social, environmental and economic impact. SEE Holding currently has projects in the UAE across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, as well as in Oman.

