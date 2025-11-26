Dubai: SEE Holding, the sustainability-driven powerhouse behind the globally recognized model ‘The Sustainable City’, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to explore the development of sustainable, mixed-use communities within the city. The agreement marks a significant step forward in advancing sustainable urban development in one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious Giga projects.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Muawieh Radaideh, Group CEO of SEE Holding, and Abdulaziz Al Nowaiser, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City (EEC), master developer of KAEC, during an official ceremony held on the sidelines of Cityscape Global in Riyadh, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations.

This collaboration strengthens KAEC’s standing as a modern, sustainable Red Sea city that offers an attractive environment for investment, work, and living. It marks the beginning of a strategic partnership to introduce “The Sustainable City brand” and its proven model of future-ready living to KAEC, creating a community that empowers residents to minimize their environmental footprint. The envisioned development will incorporate innovative environmental solutions, including local food production, clean energy generation, advanced waste management, water harvesting, and smart mobility systems, while enhancing quality of life and generating economic value. The project is designed to integrate residential, commercial, and community-focused components, adhering to the highest standards of environmental, social, and economic sustainability.

Eng. Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, said: “We believe that the successful replication and rapid growth of sustainable developments worldwide require strong partnerships and collaborations among like-minded stakeholders. Over the years and through multiple projects, we have demonstrated that “The Sustainable City” model is replicable, scalable, and effective anywhere in the world. Saudi Arabia represents one of the most dynamic markets for

sustainable urban innovation. Our partnership today with KAEC is going to contribute to a national transformation that advances quality of life, drives economic diversification, and accelerates progress toward Vision 2030.”.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz Al Nowaiser, CEO of EEC, said: "This partnership marks the next step in KAEC’s journey to become a thriving, future-ready city. By working with SEE Holding, we are accelerating the development of sustainable communities that enhance quality of life, attract investment, and create new opportunities. Together, we are shaping a modern coastal destination that reflects Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification and environmental stewardship."

This memorandum reflects the growing interest in the Sustainable City model in Dubai for implementation in King Abdullah Economic City. It aims to support the development of sustainable communities that enhance quality of life, attract investment, and promote economic diversification.

SEE Holding embodies a fundamental change in the concept of future cities, and brings over two decades of proven experience in sustainable development, including its award-winning model “The Sustainable City,” recognized globally as a benchmark for low-carbon, future-ready communities, and successfully replicated in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat (Yiti), the group has set a global benchmark for low-carbon, future-ready development. The model advances the 2050 Paris Agreement targets by generating clean energy, enabling urban farming, recycling water and waste, and promoting clean mobility, while maximizing in-country value through job creation, local supply chain activation, and a circular economy that keeps resources in continuous use.