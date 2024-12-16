Dubai, UAE: Seddiqi Holding’s Mizzen, the primary representative for On in the GCC and Jordan, announces the launch of www.On.ae, a dedicated e-commerce platform to bring the Swiss premium sportswear brand directly to UAE consumers.

This marks a significant milestone for On, offering its full core assortment with a seamless shopping experience across an extensive and regularly updated inventory. With direct access to the latest collections, regional launches, and collaborations, shoppers can now discover everything from performance running gear to everyday essentials, all in one place.

On.ae becomes the brand's first direct-to-consumer platform in the region after a decade of partnerships with online retailers and specialty sports stores in the UAE. On’s platform offers a range of benefits, including same-day shipping on orders placed before 11 AM, dedicated local customer service, flexible payment options, and opportunities to connect with a vibrant community of like-minded individuals.

“The launch of On.ae fulfills a growing demand for premium performance and movement apparel in the region,” said Hassan Abdulmagied Seddiqi, CEO of Mizzen. “This dedicated e-commerce platform offers a seamless customer experience and allows us to connect directly with our passionate community. We plan to leverage this platform to expand On’s presence across the entire GCC and Jordan.”

As the brand continues to cement its strategic growth plan, Mizzen and On will further focus on expanding its online footprint across KSA, followed by the rest of the GCC and Jordan in 2025.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps in 2010 with the mission to ignite the human spirit through movement – a mission that still guides the brand today. Fourteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides within the circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base – inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

About Seddiqi Holding

Established in 2007, Seddiqi Holding was established to drive the business’ overarching goal of customer centricity and operational excellence. United by the group’s vision to transform time into cherished moments, Seddiqi Holding operates a diverse range of businesses including Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, Swiss Watch Services, Mizzen and Seddiqi & Sons Investments which includes Seddiqi Properties, a real estate management entity. Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons is the largest business unit within the group, with over 100 luxury watch and jewellery brands across over 50 locations.

About Mizzen

Mizzen is a Seddiqi Holding subsidiary established in 2017, concentrating on luxury consumer brands within fashion, beauty, eyewear, leather goods & fashion accessory sectors. It was launched as a testament to the group’s diversification & expansion plans within the UAE, KSA and the other GCC countries. The company’s current portfolio includes Aēsop, an Australian luxury skincare brand, Orlebar Brown, a British men’s resort wear brand and Gentle Monster, a South Korean contemporary eyewear brand.

