Dubai - Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a global leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce its participation in Intersec 2025.

At stand SA H17, the company will present its latest Mozaic 3+ HAMR-based solutions, including the Exos M30 HDD and the Corvault Storage System. Additionally, Seagate will feature its renowned SkyHawk video surveillance hard drive family, aimed at advancing smart cities and enhancing public safety.

"Together with the advancement of smart cities, and increased implementation of surveillance systems, the amount of data being generated and stored globally is growing at an unprecedented rate. The safety and security industry evolves in line with these trends, and together with transformative technologies like AI, blockchain and IoT, organizations will require enhanced storage solutions," said Mohit Pandey, Head of META, Seagate. "Seagate's cutting-edge video and analytics storage systems on display at Intersec 2025 will provide businesses with the opportunity to explore our effective, scalable, secure, and sustainable solutions designed to address their needs," Pandey added.

Additionally, Seagate Mozaic 3+ technology was shortlisted as Intersec Awards 2025 finalist in the Outstanding Commercial Security Solutions category. This award recognizes solutions that significantly enhance the security posture of commercial entities, safeguarding them from risks, threats, and unauthorized intrusions.

The Seagate team will be on-site at stand SA H17 to provide information on technologies and solutions designed to address the needs of the upcoming AI data revolution.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology is a leading innovator of mass-capacity data storage. We create breakthrough technology so you can confidently store your data and easily unlock its value. Founded over 45 years ago, Seagate has shipped over four billion terabytes of data capacity and offers a full portfolio of storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud.