The participation highlights Centena Group’s vision for enhancing the quality of life and human-wellbeing through cutting-edge technologies.

ScreenCheck is one of the first companies in the region to offer mobile-based, 100 per cent cloud access control.

ScreenCheck, a subsidiary of Centena Group, and a leading provider of security and identification solutions, garnered attention at Intersec Saudi 2024 by unveiling latest access control technology that offers the highest privacy protection. Highlighting the pivotal role of intelligent security solutions in driving growth across key sectors in the Middle East, the company introduced IDtech’s advanced controllers that meet the ultimate cybersecurity standards and comply with the NIS2 El-J Directive.

These advancements, in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aim to enhance security, safeguard personal privacy, and prevent unauthorised access, thereby setting new benchmarks for data protection, surveillance, and biometric identification systems across the region.

The 6th edition of Intersec Saudi Arabia, held in association with the Ministry of Interior and Saudi Civil Defence at the Riyadh International Convention Centre, has grown to become the Kingdom’s largest and most significant exhibition and conference for the security, safety, and fire protection industries. ScreenCheck leveraged the opportunity to showcase its end-to-end solutions at the prestigious event, reinforcing its market position and Centena Group’s commitment to providing solutions that enhance safety, security and promote human well-being.

In response to the growing demand for security and identity solutions in the Middle East, the company has developed innovative AI-driven access control, video analytics, workspace management solutions and IoT-based track-and-trace systems, which have been successfully deployed across multiple projects in the region.

Faisal Mohamed, CEO of ScreenCheck stated, “Our goal at ScreenCheck has always been to solidify our leadership in the region and beyond by pioneering intelligent security solutions that address the escalating challenges of today's rapidly evolving security landscape. As one of the first companies in the region to offer mobile-based, 100 per cent cloud access control, we take great pride in developing solutions that prioritise privacy and security. Our participation in Intersec Saudi 2024 is reflective of our commitment to empowering industries with world-class solutions, while maintaining an accurate balance of protection, privacy, and user convenience."

The GCC security services market is projected to reach USD 908.30 million by 2029 and the Middle Eastern commercial security market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 13.8 per cent by 2027, propelled by factors such as rising demand in KSA and the UAE, infrastructure upgrades, increased tourism, business expansion, and regulatory requirements for security systems.

Faisal added, “The Middle East, especially the UAE and KSA, are quick to adopt latest global technologies. Hence, we partner with leading international brands to deliver advanced, tailored solutions for these markets. In key projects throughout the region, the impact of ScreenCheck is highly visible. Our projects range from tracking carpets in one of Saudi Arabia's largest mosques to equipping extensive data centres with real-time visibility of visitors and staff. We are dedicated to consistently enhancing security and operational efficiency in the region.”

The company continues to develop innovative products and solutions that meet the changing demands of key industries, including healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing, and more. By harnessing the power of its RFID and AI technologies, the company works to address the need for accurate tracking, robust security, and operational efficiency, making its solutions ideal for access control, asset management, and data protection.

ScreenCheck will also be seen at the SecureExpo Africa 2024 and Global Health KSA, where the company will demonstrate its technologies and highlight its expansion plans for international markets. The company continues to push the boundaries of security solutions and make significant contributions to the evolving industry.

About ScreenCheck

ScreenCheck ME is the region’s No.1 Identification and Security partner, trusted across various industries. As a leading provider of innovative Identification, Biometrics, Security, and Tracking solutions, it offers a comprehensive range of products including ID card issuance, Access Control, Video Surveillance, RFID, and Visitor Management from the world’s top brands. Driven by its vision of creating a safer and more secure world, ScreenCheck ME has earned the prestigious Dubai SME 100 award for its growth, innovation, and human capital, cementing its leadership in the Middle East and continuing to help businesses excel with its service.

About Centena Group

Centena Group, a UAE-based multinational conglomerate, is a leading player in the field of science, engineering, education, and technology solutions, focusing on offering state-of-the-art services in Marine Electronics, Security and Identification, Education, Industrial Process solutions, Life Analytical, Material Testing segments, and turnkey Laboratory solutions. For over 40 years, the company has leveraged innovative technologies to address prevalent challenges through its subsidiaries, joint ventures and brands including – Maritronics, EDGE, ScreenCheck, BRAVO, WOWRFID, Atlab, Emphor DLAS, Emphor IPS, IEP, Petro Emphor, Auto ID systems, and LABSPACE. The Group’s global presence is reinforced by its vast network of principals, suppliers, customers, and offices around the world, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Singapore, and the UK. The Centena® Group is certified for Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015), Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015), and Occupational Health and Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018). The group has been a recipient of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Program and Dubai SME award, amidst numerous other prestigious global accolades.

