Muscat, Oman – ScottOMAN, a leading Omani real estate transactions, property, and facility management company, has inked a Strategic Business Partnership (SBP) with Beyond Squarefeet, an India-based Mall Advisory and Management firm.

The partnership aims to bring international expertise and best practices to the Omani real estate sector, specifically focusing on mall management and development.

The newly established venture, Mall-IQ, will focus on enhancing the development and management of various real estate assets under its umbrella.

By leveraging the combined strengths of both companies, Mall-IQ is set to offer comprehensive and effective solutions for mall owners and real estate developers, providing enhanced value through a global perspective and innovative strategies.

This partnership comes at a time when professional asset management is gaining traction in Oman. As local real estate players increasingly seek specialized companies to manage their properties, Mall-IQ will provide bespoke solutions tailored to each asset, helping clients optimize the value of their real estate investments.

Mr. Talal Al Foori, Chairman of ScottOMAN, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with Beyond Squarefeet, a company with over 100 malls under its management across multiple countries. This strategic alliance will allow Mall-IQ to deliver world-class services and best practices to our clients, both current and future. Our goal is to set new standards in mall management and asset enhancement in Oman.”

He further added, “As an SME Riyada company, ScottOMAN is committed to driving innovation and excellence in the Omani real estate market, and this partnership is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to strengthen our local and regional presence.”

Mr. Susil S. Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic at Beyond Squarefeet, shared his excitement: “Having already worked on several projects in Oman, we are eager to expand our presence and bring our expertise to the local market. This partnership will allow us to implement best-in-class systems and methodologies, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality services they deserve.”

The Mall-IQ partnership combines ScottOMAN's local market knowledge and Beyond Squarefeet's international expertise to enhance the asset value and long-term profitability of mall and retail projects. Over the years, professional asset management has become crucial in optimizing returns on real estate investments, and *Mall-IQ* is poised to lead this transformation in Oman.

About ScottOMAN

Etlala Jouri Muscat Modern Company LLC (ScottOMAN) is a 100% Omani-owned company based in Muscat, specializing in real estate transactions, mall management, property management, hotel and resort management, maintenance, and accounting services. With a team of professionals boasting over 28 years of industry experience, ScottOMAN has established itself as a trusted partner for both government and private sector clients in Oman. The company, which is recognized as an SME Riyada company by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, is dedicated to supporting the growth and development of Oman's real estate sector.

About Beyond Squarefeet

Beyond Squarefeet is India’s largest and most experienced Mall Advisory & Management firm, specializing in end-to-end services for mall development and operations. Known as the "Mall Mechanics," Beyond Squarefeet provides expertise in areas such as mall conceptualization, positioning, marketing, leasing, fit-out management, and asset management. With over 100 projects across India, Iran, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, and Qatar, Beyond Squarefeet has worked with top real estate brands like Lulu Group, DLF Group, Tata Housing, and Omaxe Group.