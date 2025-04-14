Schneider Electric has signed a new agreement with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company to digitize the power control system of the Sharm El Sheikh distribution control center, Invest-Gate reports.

The agreement is part of the project’s second phase, which also includes control centers in Minya, Upper Egypt, and South Delta.

The deal was inked during the Egyptian-French Business Forum, organized by Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Business France, and the French Embassy in Cairo. The event took place alongside French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to Egypt.

Power distribution control centers play a key role in monitoring and managing electrical grids. The digital transformation will improve real-time response to outages, enable faster restoration of services, reduce network losses, and contribute to a more efficient smart grid by automating issue detection and resolution.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, commented, “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, which accelerates the digital transformation of Egypt’s energy sector. Digitizing distribution control centers is a vital step toward building a smarter, more efficient power grid that supports sustainable growth. We remain committed to delivering innovative, flexible solutions that enhance energy efficiency and support Egypt’s sustainable energy future.”