Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced the 2024 first quarter results of its Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program, alongside financial results.

This transformative program drives and measures the company’s progress toward global sustainability 2021–2025 targets contributing to six long-term commitments that cover all environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions.

Continuing 2023’s strong results, this quarter saw headway in sustainable packaging and supply chain programs, as well as on the inclusion front with progress on access to energy and training in energy management.

Additionally, all zone and country presidents extended their local impact initiatives, following the successful mobilization and advancement of the 200+ initiatives they started in 2021. These grassroot programs aim to amplify the company’s sustainable impact by supporting and empowering local communities with training and mentoring, energy resiliency, environmental action and more.

“At Schneider Electric, delivering social and environmental progress is galvanizing. Impact keeps us moving and looking forward”, comments Xavier Denoly, Senior Vice President of Sustainability Development at Schneider Electric. “This is why we are constantly in motion, raising the bar with more concrete initiatives, meaningful innovation and ecosystem-wide collaboration — all the while remaining focused on delivering on our ESG action plan.”

Schneider Electric’s SSI score in Q1 2024 reaches 6.43 out of 10 (on its way to the year-end target of 7.40 out of 10), a promising start to the year that coincides with the launch of Schneider Electric’s refreshed employee value proposition, “IMPACT starts with us”, and the rollout of new solutions for energy efficiency, automation and decarbonization at its flagship Paris Innovation Summit.

Find more information on this quarter’s results in the SSI Q1 2024 report.

More thematic reports on Schneider Electric sustainability strategy, Climate, Trust, Natural resources, People, and Social impact are also available here.

