Cairo – The leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the real estate developer Arab Developers Holding, announcing collaborating on a number of projects within Egypt and beyond.

The signing ceremony saw the attendance of Fouad Zayed, Vice President of Digital Energy & EcoStruxure for Egypt, North-East Africa and Levant Cluster, Schneider Electric as well as Ayman Khalifa, Group Chief Executive Officer of Arab Developers Holding.

“As a pioneer in smart cities and multi-use complexes, we look forward to designing and executing the visionary projects of Arab Developers Holding. These collaborations will constitute a major leap forward in adapting smart technology in such projects,” explained Fouad Zayed, further elaborating that Schneider Electric works to make digital transformation energy and automation solutions available, with the aim to achieve sustainability and efficiency goals, which falls perfectly in line with the vision of Arab Developers Holding and its plan to introduce such cutting-edge technological innovation in its projects in the Egyptian market.

“This deep knowledge Schneider Electric has when it comes to utilizing and building EcoStruxure platforms will be the cornerstone of these collaborations, enabling our partners to establish and manage different components of the smart infrastructure in an optimal way,” further clarified Zayed. “These platforms are designed to enable the use of innovations like the Internet of Things (IoT), and it is planned to use EcoStruxure platforms in executing and managing electricity, water, and gas networks, as well as ventilation and air conditioning systems. Another edge is that they also allow for an easy management of networks and databases and comes fully complete with a fully functional operations control unit.”

Ayman Khalifa from Arab Developers Holding stated that his company has set a clear vision and strategy for its operations, based on the notions of innovation, originality, and credibility, which form the solid foundations of all its current and future projects.

“Arab Developers Holding has achieved such commitment to excellence in the planning and execution phase of its projects,” added Khalifa, paying close attention to selecting executive partners that propel its vision forward and enable it to offer the highest degree of quality across all its projects. The MoU signed with Schneider Electric, he says, comes within the framework of Arab Developers Holding’s commitment to meet its clients’ expectations by offering smart cities that will be the first of their kind in the local market.

“This vision is what led us to partner up with Schneider Electric for it to be the executive partner for the smart infrastructure across our portfolio of projects, we appreciate our partnership with Schneider Electric and trust their expertise in the field of Smart cities and sustainable technologies.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure, and Industries. With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the indisputable leader in Power Management – Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation, and software. In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency. We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.

About Arab Developers Holding

With a fast-growing track record of fully integrated desti nations, Arab Developers Holding has become one of the region's leading real estate development companies. For 16 years, Arab Developers Holding has played an essential role in reshaping the real estate landscape in unexpected ways by introducing a collection of upscale properties catering to high-end buyers with cutting-edge features that enhance buyers living experience and day-to-day lives.

Arab Developers Holding's diverse portfolio of projects provides innovative lifestyle solutions and high-end services to offer unmatched real estate investment options in booming markets worldwide from mansions, villas, malls, Golf courses, hotels, serviced apartments, and much more for modern living.