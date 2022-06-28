The leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, Schneider Electric, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the real estate developer Arab Developers Holding, announcing collaborating on a number of projects within Egypt and beyond.



The signing ceremony saw the attendance of Fouad Zayed, Vice President of Digital Energy & EcoStruxure for Egypt, North-East Africa and Levant Cluster, Schneider Electric as well as Ayman Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer at Arab Developers Holding. “as a pioneer in smart cities and multi-use complexes, we look forward to designing and executing the visionary projects of Arab Developers Holding. These collaborations will constitute a major leap forward in adapting smart technology in such projects,” explained Fouad Zayed, further elaborating that Schneider Electric works to make digital transformation energy and automation solutions available, with the aim to achieve sustainability and efficiency goals, which falls perfectly in line with the vision of Arab Developers Holding and its plan to introduce such cutting-edge technological innovation in its projects in the Egyptian market.

“This deep knowledge Schneider Electric has when it comes to utilizing and building EcoStruxure platforms will be the cornerstone of these collaborations, enabling our partners to establish and manage different components of the smart infrastructure in an optimal way,” further clarified Zayed. “These platforms are designed to enable the use of innovations like the Internet of Things (IoT), and it is planned to use EcoStruxure platforms in executing and managing electricity, water, and gas networks, as well as ventilation and air conditioning systems. Another edge is that they also allow for an easy management of networks and databases and comes fully complete with a fully functional operations control unit.”



Ayman Khalifa Group Chief Executive Officer at Arab Developers Holding stated that his company has set a clear vision and strategy for its operations, based on the notions of innovation, originality, and credibility, which form the solid foundations of all its current and future projects.



“Arab Developers Holding has achieved such commitment to excellence in the planning and execution phase of its projects,” added Khalifa, paying close attention to selecting executive partners that propel its vision forward and enable it to offer the highest degree of quality across all its projects. The MoU signed with Schneider Electric, he says, comes within the framework of Arab Developers Holding’s commitment to meet its clients’ expectations by offering smart cities that will be the first of their kind in the local market.



“This vision is what led us to partner up with Schneider Electric for it to be the executive partner for the smart infrastructure across our portfolio of projects, we appreciate our partnership with Schneider Electric and trust their expertise in the field of Smart cities and sustainable technologies.

