Cairo, At Egypt’s first inclusive AI Campus within SUMOU BLVD, PARAGON | ADEER, with its technology partner Plug & Play Tech Center and Schneider Electric, to launch the 'AI 100 Program.' The initiative is inked in an MOU signing ceremony during SUMOU BLVD exclusive event by PARAGON | ADEER.



The event brought together a high-profile launch held on April 19th at the Khufu’s Boat Museum within the Grand Egyptian Museum, bringing together H.E. the Minister of Supply, Dr. Sherif Farouk, along with government officials, business leaders, investors, and prominent figures from across the region. Among them were Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani, Managing Director of Sumou Investment; Mr. Saeed Al Nahdi, CEO of Sumou Holding Group; Eng. Abdullah Al-Qahtani, CEO of Sumou Suburb Company; Mr. Khaled Qaid, Chairman of Athar Holding Group; Eng. Bassel El Serafy, CEO of Adeer International; and Mr. Ahmed Helmy, Chief Investment Officer at the company.

From PARAGON | ADEER, Eng. Mohamed Bedeir, Chairman, and Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO, were also present. Representing the project’s strategic partners, Eng. Sébastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric North Africa and Levant Cluster and Ms. Karima El Hakim, Regional Director of Plug & Play Tech Center in Egypt, also attended.



Positioned at the heart of a fully integrated urban ecosystem, the AI Campus at Sumou BLVD is envisioned as an open, collaborative platform designed for long-term growth. The campus fosters cross-sector collaboration, with new partnerships, programs, and initiatives set to be introduced in upcoming phases. This evolving model reinforces the AI Campus as a dynamic innovation hub, built to scale its impact and continuously attract new ideas, partners, and opportunities.

The AI Campus is founded on three strategic pillars: AI and innovation, education, and energy efficiency. Leveraging these foundations, the AI 100 Program, a four-year strategic initiative, is designed to identify, develop, and cultivate a pipeline of 100 growth-stage, AI-native startups in Egypt by 2030.

The program delivers immersive bootcamps, industry and venture workshops, applied AI programming, and capital readiness tracks, alongside direct engagement with the Sumou Boulevard AI Campus to seamlessly integrate stakeholders into the ecosystem. Ultimately, the program aims to position these startups as future anchor tenants of the AI Campus, reinforcing its role as the central nerve for Egypt’s AI ecosystem.

Eng. Bedeir Rizk, CEO of PARAGON | ADEER, said: "The AI Campus at SUMOU BLVD marks a defining moment for Egypt; a deliberate convergence of innovation, education, and sustainability that transcends traditional boundaries. In collaboration with Plug & Play Tech Center, we are not simply building infrastructure; we are architecting an adaptive ecosystem designed to welcome diverse partners and evolve with emerging opportunities. To fuel this vision, we have launched the AI 100 Program, which serves as our engine for high-impact partnerships. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric marks the inaugural step in this broader strategy, establishing a foundation of global alliances that will unify advanced technology with sustainable infrastructure. Situated within Sumou Boulevard, this campus stands as a scalable blueprint for the fluid synergy of residential, commercial, and technological innovation within a smart-city framework.

For his part, Sébastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric North Africa and Levant Cluster, said: "This partnership represents our commitment to enabling smart, sustainable urban development at a transformative scale. The AI Campus, integrating advanced AI and energy-efficient systems, will serve as a living laboratory where advanced technologies accelerate sustainable innovation. At Schneider Electric, we bring our role as a trusted energy technology partner to life through creating efficient, resilient, and future-ready environments.

Mrs. Karima El Hakim, Country Director, Egypt, Plug & Play Tech Centre, added, "The AI Campus, alongside initiatives like the AI 100 Program, will serve as a catalyst for Egypt's emergence as a premier regional hub for AI and tech innovation. By integrating Egyptian startups and corporations into our global network, we are creating an ecosystem purpose-built for collaboration, one that accelerates ideas, empowers entrepreneurs, and transforms local talent into global competitors. This is where ambition meets opportunity."

It is worth noting that Sumou Boulevard Mixed-Use Development itself represents a transformative vision for New Cairo. Developed by PARAGON | ADEER—a joint venture between Egypt’s Paragon Developments and Saudi Arabia’s Adeer International—the project reflects a powerful Saudi–Egyptian development alliance that combines Gulf investment discipline with deep local market expertise.

Backed directly by Sumou Investment, Sumou Boulevard stands as the flagship expression of integration between residential, commercial, and technological innovation within a smart-city framework, and positioning the development as a scalable blueprint for next-generation, mixed-use urban communities. Sumou Investment, a subsidiary of Sumou Holding, made its strategic entry into the Egyptian market through Adeer International.