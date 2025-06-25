Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that its Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program achieved a score of 7.95 out of 10 for the first quarter of 2025, toward a target of 8.80/10 by the end of the year. Recognized in January as the world’s most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights, Schneider Electric remains committed to driving significant progress toward its sustainability goals as it embarks on the final year of its current SSI program.

Throughout the first quarter, Schneider Electric has made substantial progress in various areas:

The company has helped its customers save and avoid nearly 700 million tonnes of CO2 emissions through its solutions. This concurs with the launch of the second Energize Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) cohort, enabling four global healthcare companies to buy 245 GWh of renewable electricity annually for the next 10 years. Efforts to reduce upstream carbon emissions have also been accelerated, achieving a 42% decrease from the company’s top 1,000 suppliers.

Despite surpassing targets more than a year in advance, Schneider Electric’s commitment to fighting poverty and supporting communities remains strong. To date, 56 million people have gained access to energy through initiatives that develop clean energy solutions for education, healthcare, agriculture, and small businesses. Moreover, by signing the Rise Ahead Pledge recently, Schneider Electric is also working to expand access to essential services and promote socio-economic development, by focusing on energy poverty and impact investing in underserved markets.

Zone and Country presidents continue to drive local impact initiatives, following the advancement of over 200 initiatives started in 2021. These programs aim to enhance the company's sustainable impact by supporting and empowering local communities with training and mentoring, energy resiliency, environmental action, and more. For example, Schneider Electric UK and the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation have recently launched a STEM educational program to inspire local pupils with interactive workshops and digital resources, equipping them with essential skills for a sustainable future.

“At Schneider, we believe in strong partnerships with corporations, governments, local partners, and communities to uplift livelihoods, boost incomes, and expand access to education and reliable, clean energy,” said Chris Leong, Chief Sustainability Officer. “I'm especially proud of our people’s relentless pursuit to turn ambition into action, from innovating solutions for environmental impact to giving back to our communities. Together, we’re making progress and sustainability a reality for all.”

Recent recognitions:

Schneider Electric’s factory in Wuxi, China was recognized by the World Economic Forum as the company’s fourth Sustainability Lighthouse, due to its significant reductions in emissions while promoting a circular economy.

Schneider Electric has been ranked #1 in Europe and among the Top 10 globally in the 2025 Carbon Clean 200 list of publicly traded companies that are leading the transition to clean energy solution.

Schneider Electric is included in Ethisphere's Top 100 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2025, demonstrating 14 years of unwavering commitment to business integrity.

Schneider Electric is recognized as a Top-Rated ESG performer out of more than 5,000 companies in Sustainalytics’ ratings universe.

Schneider Electric was honored with the Gold Seal of the Capital Goods industry for Gender Equality by Equileap in 2025.

