New office in Msheireb Downtown Doha marks Schneider Electric's commitment to Qatar’s growth and vision for sustainable urban development

Collaboration with Msheireb Properties moves into implementation phase, focusing on real-world smart city technologies that optimize energy and resource management

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, has inaugurated its new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Situated in Qatar’s most sustainable and digitally-enabled district, the new office is a flexible, future-ready workspace designed to enhance customer experience while supporting the country’s ambitious sustainability goals.

Aligned with Schneider Electric’s global standards for flexibility and innovation, the new office sets a benchmark for collaborative, adaptable work environments. By integrating local knowledge with global technological leadership, Schneider Electric aims to support Qatar’s transition to a more energy-efficient, resilient, and sustainable future.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, welcomed Schneider Electric's decision to join the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem of Msheireb Downtown Doha, emphasizing its significance in advancing sustainability efforts both locally and globally. He stated: “Schneider Electric’s choice to inaugurate its new office in Msheireb Downtown Doha reflects the city’s instrumental role in promoting eco-friendly energy solutions and nurturing sustainability across the region. Their innovations in green technology and commitment to reducing the global carbon footprint align seamlessly with our vision for the heart of Doha, where smart and sustainable infrastructure supports a diverse community of local and international companies driving progress in development, growth, and cutting-edge technology.”

Louie Jarouche, Country Manager for Qatar & Kuwait at Schneider Electric, commented: “The opening of our new Qatar office represents a pivotal step in our journey to support Qatar’s growth ambitions. This space is not just a new office, but a hub for innovation and customer experience, enabling us to deliver greater value to our partners, clients, and the community. We are committed to creating future-ready and energy-efficient urban spaces that are sustainable, interconnected, and adaptable to the changing needs of modern living and working. By integrating intelligent automation and AI-driven platforms, the project will optimize energy consumption, reduce emissions, and improve overall resource efficiency.”

The facility also hosts a Services Training Center, offering comprehensive programs to upskill Qatari talent and provide tailored training for customers on energy systems, automation, and smart city solutions. The center will feature AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center solutions designed to manage, track and monitor key processes in the energy industry and smart city-related processes such as power, building management, water and traffic systems.

Additionally, the collaboration between Schneider Electric and Msheireb Properties will activate a proof-of-concept project utilizing advanced digital and automation technologies from Schneider Electric, including traffic management systems, predictive maintenance, and data-driven solutions that are designed to enhance both energy efficiency and living comfort.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency.

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries, resilient infrastructure, future-proof data centers, intelligent buildings, and intuitive homes. Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers.

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Msheireb Properties signature “Msheireb Downtown Doha”, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.