UAE-France Energy Days Spotlight French energy industry innovation to encourage cross-border energy business partnerships.

Schneider Electric is empowering the UAE’s industrial sector and recently joined forces with Arab Development Establishment to manufacture energy management solutions in the UAE, supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ strategy.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Schneider Electric, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, was the Digital and Sustainability partner of this year's UAE-France Energy Days, organized by Business France, from the 22nd to the 23rd of November at the Ruways Convention Center, in Abu Dhabi. The two-day forum brought together Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its subsidiaries, as well as other major French energy industry players.

Hady Stephan, Schneider Electric’s Vice President of Energies and Chemicals for the Middle East, commented, “Schneider Electric is proud to be the Digital and Sustainability partner for UAE-France Business Energy Days 2022. Creating a digital path to a sustainability future for the region’s Energies and Chemical sector is our mission, and key events such as this allow us to be an integral part of the industrial and digital transformation of the UAE as we share our expertise and technologies that will help shape the energy transition and drastically reducing CO2 emissions through energy saving, electrification, and decarbonization”.

Stephan added, “Schneider Electric is committed to empowering the UAE’s industrial sector and recently joined forces with Arab Development Establishment to manufacture energy management solutions in the UAE, thus supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ strategy. This is in line with ADNOC’s ongoing commitment to boost the In-Country Value (ICV) contribution to the UAE industry.”

Under the patronage of the French embassy in the UAE and ADNOC, this sixth edition of UAE-France Energy Days aims to highlight the advanced technologies and strong innovation capabilities of the French energy industry to support business collaboration in the field of Energies and Chemicals, Refining, Petrochemicals, Energy, Nuclear and new technologies such as hydrogen and Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS), between UAE and French industrialists.

Energy transition: the backbone of the UAE-France bilateral collaboration

During Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to France last July, the two countries signed a strategic agreement to partner on energy projects and focus on enhanced energy security, affordability, decarbonization, and progressive climate action before Cop28, that will take place in November 2023 at Expo City.

Following the president’s visit, France energy giant TotalEnergies, present in the country for more than 80 years, signed a deal to expand the strategic alliance with ADNOC to ensure sustainable energy supply to the markets and contribute to global energy security through the supply of diesel from the UAE to France and prospects for a commercial carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) project in the UAE.

To build on successful partnerships and unlock new collaborations opportunities, for 2 days, plenary sessions, themed presentations, and B2B business meetings between operational teams of ADNOC Group happened both in Abu Dhabi and ADNOC Recreation Center in Al Dhannah City, the refinery and petrochemical complex. These sessions aimed at helping ADNOC enhance operational efficiency and explore cleaner sources of energy to become a key enabler of the UAE’s economic growth and industrial diversification.

