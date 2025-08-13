Empowering over 30 local partners through specialized training and certification

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced a series of impactful initiatives to expand its electric mobility (eMobility) footprint in Saudi Arabia, including product launches, partnerships, and Saudi workforce training programs. These efforts come as part of the company’s broader commitment to support Vision 2030, promote sustainability, and accelerate the Kingdom’s transition to cleaner transport systems.

In a strategic move that underscores Schneider Electric’s commitment to localized innovation, the company has launched two new EV charging solutions tailored for the Saudi market: the EVlink Pro DC 60 kW and the Schneider Charge Pro.

The EVlink Pro DC 60 kW is a next-generation fast charging station designed to meet Saudi electrical standards. It offers a flexible and sustainable solution for commercial and industrial buildings, public charging infrastructure, and future fleet operations. Engineered for maximum energy efficiency and uptime, it ensures a seamless experience for both drivers and installers. The Schneider Charge Pro is a Level 2 AC (Medium-speed AC charging) commercial charger ideal for residential buildings and corporate fleet-at-home applications. Built for durability and rapid installation, it integrates smart energy management features, setting a new benchmark in commercial EV charging infrastructure.

These launches support Saudi Arabia’s target for 30% of all vehicles in Riyadh are electric by 2030, as part of a broader strategy to reduce the capital’s by 50%. under new building codes by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing (MOMAH) 5% of parking spaces in new developments must be equipped with EV charging infrastructure, while green building frameworks such as LEED and Mostadam, incentivize adoption of up to 10%.

Schneider Electric’s integrated eMobility and energy management platforms—such as EcoStruxure for eMobility—offer comprehensive, end-to-end, turnkey solutions that covers every stage of the EV charging journey. From connected products and edge control applications to ongoing maintenance, these solutions are backed by a robust network of certified local partners and an experienced in-house service team. This uniquely positions Schneider Electric to meet evolving standards and to empower cities, businesses, and individuals as they transition to cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable transportation systems.

“Empowering local capabilities is at the heart of our strategy,” said Mohamed Nagy, Vice President of Home & Distribution for KSA, Pakistan, Yemen, and Bahrain at Schneider Electric. “We’re not just introducing global solutions; we’re cultivating a strong local ecosystem to drive the future of eMobility in Saudi Arabia. With a team of over 100 dedicated professionals and a growing network of partners, we’re laying the foundations for a world-class EV charging infrastructure. As a long-standing partner to the Kingdom for over 44 years, Schneider Electric remains committed to advancing Vision 2030 through sustainable technologies technologies that are redefining how we move, work, and live.”

A cornerstone of Schneider Electric’s strategy is empowering local stakeholders. More than 30 Saudi-based professionals have been onboarded and trained through the eMobility EcoXpert Partner Program, equipping them with the tools and technical know-how to design, install, and maintain EV charging systems. as well as a number of partners who have completed the full eMobility sales training.

Schneider Electric was among the first companies to receive official approval from the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) for its eMobility portfolio. The product’s approval reinforces the company’s dedication to compliance, safety, and performance in line with Saudi Arabia’s rigorous regulatory framework.

With global EV adoption set to expand fifteenfold by 2040, Schneider Electric is investing today in what the world and the Kingdom will need tomorrow, which is scalable, intelligent infrastructure backed by localized expertise. By enabling a seamless, smart charging experience everywhere, from homes and malls to office parks and logistics hubs, Schneider Electric is driving progress toward a net-zero mobility future.

The momentum builds on the company’s win of the EV Charger Technology Leader Award – KSA 2025, presented by Solarabic at the SunRise Arabia Clean Energy Conference. The recognition marks a key milestone for Schneider Electric’s innovation efforts in the region and acknowledges its leadership in renewable energy technologies.

eMobility will be a key focus at Schneider Electric’s Innovation Summit Riyadh 2025, taking place 24–25 September under the theme “Building a Sustainable Saudi Arabia.” Bringing together over 2,000 leaders from government, industry, and the private sector, the Summit will showcase advanced technologies and digitized solutions in energy management, sustainability, and operational efficiency, with sessions on intelligent buildings, resilient infrastructure, smart industries, and AI-ready data centers.

