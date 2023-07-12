Sharjah: The Sharjah Training and Development Center (STDC), an integral part of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has fulfilled the objectives of its operational plan during the first half of this year as it has successfully implemented 47 programs and training workshops for members in SCCI and Sharjah’s public and private sectors.

It is in line with the STDC’s goals to develop and enhance the SCCI’s human resources and meet the services of institutions and companies operating in the Emirate.

The report, issued by Sharjah Training and Development Center (STDC) during the period from January to the end of last June, unveiled the STDC’s successful implementation of 1,387 training hours for SCCI employees and 11 internal training programs, as part of the Chamber's strategy aimed at preparing a group of professional and competent leaders and staff.

They are trained to be capable of promoting the sustainable development process in the Emirate of Sharjah through upgrading the services provided to the business community in the Emirate.

Furthermore, STDC has implemented 32 training programs for the public and private sectors, in addition to implementing 4 workshops and seminars. Educational and awareness for the employees of SCCI and the public and private sectors.

Mariam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General of the Sharjah Chamber for the Support Services Sector, has confirmed that the Sharjah Training and Development Center’s achievements during the first half of this year demonstrates the super quality and efficiency of the programs and training courses offered by the Center. It also reflects the interest of SCCI to contribute to all initiatives enhancing the skills of students and working cadres, whether in the private or public sector.

This can be attained through studying and meeting training and qualification needs, and preparing and implementing training and qualification plans, programs, courses and workshops, proceeding from the Chamber’s keenness to provide training services for the benefit of the community within the standards of quality, efficiency and excellence.

Abdulaziz Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Director of the Human Resources Department, agreed that the STDC's accomplishments should serve as motivation to put forth even more effort and work in order to continue offering internationally accredited c and workshops, in a way that strengthens its position as a leading training center in the region, in the field of providing the most up-to-date scientific programs to increase the productivity of working employees in various sectors, especially in the economic sector.

This aims to serving the business community by contributing to the development of its performance in a way that enhances the competitive environment in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Al-Suwaidi mentioned the STDC's intention to provide training programs that are consistently created in cooperation with a number of different academic institutions around the country. to develop cutting-edge training programs that achieve desired results, adhere to objectives, and combine the most recent and cutting-edge developments in the training and rehabilitation industries.

Amal Abdullah Al Ali, STDC Director, demonstrated that the Center was able, during the first half of this year, to realize many achievements, such as renewing the educational license of the Sharjah Private Education Authority 2023-2024, and having the registration of Digital Dubai.

In addition, STDC has obtained accreditation of 3 government agencies and two private agencies as a provider of training programs, and has signed 4 agreements and memorandums of understanding for cooperation and training.

STDC also organized 16 field visit programs (reception/dispatch) with a view to examine the STDC’s best practices, as well as trained and qualified 43 students from various universities, colleges, schools and job seekers, along with 65 employees of the Human Resources Department.

