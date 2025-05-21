Dubai – SC Ventures, Standard Chartered’s innovation, FinTech investment and ventures arm, has signed a strategic partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub to launch the National Venture Studio, a new initiative aimed at accelerating innovation and supporting venture creation across the region.

As part of the collaboration, SC Ventures is providing its Venture Building as a Service (VBaaS) model to equip DIFC Innovation Hub with the tools, expertise, and frameworks required to operate and scale the National Venture Studio. This strategic service offering brings SC Ventures’ global venture-building experience to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leading innovation ecosystem.

VBaaS supports the entire venture creation lifecycle, from identifying market gaps and validating ideas to prototyping, founder recruitment, and scaling. Through this collaboration, SC Ventures and DIFC Innovation Hub aim to enable government entities, corporates, and entrepreneurs to build bold, tech-enabled solutions addressing regional and global challenges.

“DIFC has a 20-year legacy of supporting innovation in the UAE, and this partnership reflects our commitment to shaping the future of entrepreneurship in the region,” said Gautam Jain, Operating Member, SC Ventures. “Through our VBaaS model, we’re proud to empower DIFC Innovation Hub in launching the National Venture Studio, bringing our proven frameworks and capabilities to local innovators.”

The National Venture Studio will target a broad set of stakeholders, including individuals, corporates, and public sector entities, with the flexibility to source clients either through DIFC Innovation Hub referrals or joint outreach. The partnership also enables opportunities for co-hosted events, research, and capability-building programs to advance the region’s innovation agenda.

"This partnership reinforces DIFC Innovation Hub's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the UAE. By launching the National Venture Studio with SC Ventures’ proven VBaaS model, we are equipping local innovators with the tools and expertise needed to create impactful, tech-enabled solutions." said Mohammad Alblooshi Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Innovation Hub.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global centre for innovation and digital transformation, the launch of the National Venture Studio represents a significant step in nurturing homegrown ventures, supporting economic diversification, and attracting world-class talent to the region.

SC Ventures

SC Ventures is a business unit that provides a platform and catalyst for Standard Chartered to promote innovation, invest in disruptive financial technology and explore alternative business models.

For more information, please visit www.scventures.io and follow SC Ventures on LinkedIn.

Standard Chartered

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 53 of the world’s most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About DIFC:

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

DIFC is a leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, facilitating trade and investment across these regions. With a 20-year track record, it connects markets in Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai. It hosts over 46,000 professionals and 6,900 companies, and is known for its independent regulator and English common law framework. The Centre focuses on driving finance innovation through technology, partnerships, and comprehensive FinTech environments, offering cost-effective licensing, regulation, accelerator programmes, and funding for start-ups. Additionally, DIFC is a vibrant business and lifestyle destination with retail, dining, art, culture, and residential offerings.