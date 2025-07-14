GreenLake Intelligence adds new agents for networking, observability, cloud costs, sustainability and workload optimization—all possible through HPE’s comprehensive hybrid cloud technology stack

New HPE Aruba Networking Central agentic mesh autonomously analyzes network and security conditions, providing precise analysis and actionable remediation

HPE OpsRamp Software delivers agentic AIOps with AI-generated dashboards and intuitive, context-aware guidance and recommendations

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 offers agentic AI-powered storage with upcoming support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers

New HPE CloudOps Software sets a fast path for unified hybrid cloud operations powered by agentic AIOps.

HPE CloudPhysics Plus energizes partner opportunities in hybrid modernization with expansive multi-runtime, multicloud infrastructure assessments

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced a transformational vision for hybrid IT operations with ultimate simplicity through GreenLake Intelligence, a new agentic AI framework for hybrid operations. Through a unified infusion of agentic AIOps across almost every infrastructure layer, HPE is transforming GreenLake cloud into an agentic-AI-powered hybrid cloud.

The enterprise is entering a new AI-native era. Every organization wants to innovate faster—but most are constrained by legacy infrastructure, growing technical debt, and the complexity of managing sprawling hybrid environments. The intersection of AIOps and agentic AI presents an opportunity for organizations to overcome these legacy challenges and transform their operations and enterprises.

“HPE is reimagining hybrid IT as only we can do, catapulting organizations from the era of hybrid complexity to the era of agentic-AI-powered cloud operations,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, at HPE. “HPE’s new vision for hybrid IT is fueled by agentic intelligence at every layer of infrastructure, so enterprises can realize their boldest ambitions and achieve previously impossible levels of IT operations performance and efficiency.”

HPE sets vision for ultimate hybrid simplicity through agentic AIOps with GreenLake Intelligence: The new GreenLake Intelligence agentic AI framework sets a bold vision for transforming hybrid IT through a unified hybrid cloud operating model powered by agentic AIOps. Built from the ground up and tightly integrated across HPE’s comprehensive hybrid cloud technology stack, GreenLake Intelligence solves siloed and manual workflows, troubleshooting delays and underutilized IT resources, and reduces the burden on overextended IT teams. Accessed through GreenLake Copilot, GreenLake Intelligence will deploy AI agents that communicate and reason with context in real-time across storage, networking, compute and virtualized resources, as well as hybrid cloud cost operations, observability, sustainability and business services.

HPE Aruba Networking transforms AI-powered network operations with new agentic mesh and networking copilot: Built on the GreenLake Intelligence framework, HPE is incorporating new agentic mesh technology into its cloud-scale network management system, HPE Aruba Networking Central. Accessed through the new multi-modal, conversational networking copilot, HPE Aruba Networking Central can provide precise root-cause analysis and guided or automated remediation for complex network and security issues. HPE’s latest networking advancement is powered by an array of network-specific reasoning agents leveraging a collection of models context-tuned for security-first, AI-powered networking.

HPE OpsRamp Software expands agentic operations copilot: Launched in 2024, the OpsRamp operations copilot now enables agentic automation for IT operations across full-stack infrastructure with a goal of faster detection and remediation. While maintaining human in the loop oversight, OpsRamp will enable key agentic capabilities including conversational product help and agentic command center that enables AI/ML based alerts, incident management and root-cause assistance. Through GreenLake Intelligence, the OpsRamp operations copilot is a multi-domain agentic system that will enable use cases like root-cause analysis, explainability, capacity planning, and more by coordinating systems such compute, network, storage, virtualization, and other software layers.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 offers agentic AI-powered storage with upcoming support for Model Context Protocol servers (MCP): At HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025, HPE is previewing Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers natively built into the X10000, showcasing agentic-AI powered storage. By connecting GreenLake Intelligence with the X10000 through MCP servers, HPE can enable developers and admins to orchestrate data management and operations through GreenLake Copilot or natural-language interfaces. Additionally, connecting the built-in data intelligence layer of X10000 with internal and external AI agents ensures AI workflows are fed with unstructured data and metadata-based intelligence.

New GreenLake cloud capabilities build on agentic AI foundation

HPE is enhancing GreenLake cloud services for FinOps and sustainability and adding new capabilities for workload planning and capacity management. These services will be integrated into GreenLake Intelligence.

New workload and capacity optimizer provides a unified solution to manage workloads and hardware assets for best cost, resilience and sustainability, spanning HPE compute, storage and networking technologies, virtual machines and multivendor third-party IT infrastructure.

provides a unified solution to manage workloads and hardware assets for best cost, resilience and sustainability, spanning HPE compute, storage and networking technologies, virtual machines and multivendor third-party IT infrastructure. Consumption analytics have been extended to further help enterprises control costs. New features provide proactive spend anomaly alerts, FinOps Open Cost and Usage SpecificationTM (FOCUS) exports that enable chargeback, and recommendations for cost-focused infrastructure changes including downsizing and decommissioning virtual machines.

have been extended to further help enterprises control costs. New features provide proactive spend anomaly alerts, FinOps Open Cost and Usage SpecificationTM (FOCUS) exports that enable chargeback, and recommendations for cost-focused infrastructure changes including downsizing and decommissioning virtual machines. HPE Sustainability Insight Center now offers predictive sustainability forecasting and a managed service provider mode that includes tailored sustainability metrics to monitor and reduce hardware-related carbon footprints.

HPE delivers fast path to unified hybrid cloud operations with HPE CloudOps Software

HPE simplifies the creation of a unified hybrid cloud operating model with the new HPE CloudOps Software suite, bringing together OpsRamp, HPE Morpheus Enterprise Software and HPE Zerto Software. Available standalone or as part of the suite, these software applications provide automation, orchestration, governance, data mobility, data protection and cyber resiliency across multivendor, multicloud, multi-workload infrastructure.

HPE Services now offers enhanced services to accelerate the adoption of CloudOps. The HPE Service portfolio operates across the full customer lifecycle from Day -1 consulting through Day 0 planning, Day 1 implementation and integration to Day 2 operation. Additionally, CloudOps is available as a service managed by HPE for customers. Combined with comprehensive professional services designed to simplify adoption of cloud operations technologies, customers can effortlessly optimize resources across multiple cloud providers.

New tools and programs deliver strategic, streamlined approach to hybrid IT modernization

The new HPE CloudPhysics Plus assessment tool offers a comprehensive approach to hybrid IT modernization with automated analysis and recommendations for workload placement, asset utilization and infrastructure modernization. CloudPhysics Plus builds on the virtualization analysis capabilities of the CloudPhysics and now extends to multiple runtimes across on-premises, multicloud, and cloud-native environments – including Hyper-V, bare metal, Kubernetes and public cloud environments. The new assessment tool is available with a free assessment from channel partners and HPE sales.

GreenLake launches the new HPE Cloud Commit program, a flexible purchasing model that provides GreenLake customers with the opportunity to make long-term, predictable commitments to their investments and to unlock discounts and value-add services and software.

HPE Financial Services simplifies hybrid modernization with flexible financing

HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) supports enterprises from day one with a new zero percent financing program for CloudOps, and standalone Morpheus, OpsRamp and Zerto, allowing customers to spread the costs over the license term, annually, up to 3 years, at no additional cost. HPEFS is also introducing a new financing program for the HPE Alletra Storage portfolio—including HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000—that provides up to 10 percent savings versus traditional purchasing and includes no payments for the first two months. HPEFS also has a broad set of financing and IT lifecycle services to help accelerate hybrid modernization with HPE GreenLake and services for sustainably decommissioning technology.

Availability

GreenLake Intelligence will be delivered through ongoing continuous innovation across the HPE portfolio. The GreenLake Copilot beta will be available in the third quarter of 2025.

HPE Aruba Networking Central with agentic mesh will be available starting in the third quarter of 2025.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 with Model Context Protocol support is planned for the second half of 2025.

New enhancements to HPE OpsRamp Software will be available in the fourth quarter of 2025.

HPE CloudPhysics Plus assessment tool will be available in the fourth quarter of 2025.

HPE Cloud Ops Software will be available in the fourth quarter of 2025.

