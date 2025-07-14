JoAcademy is enhancing student engagement across Jordan with Truecaller’s CX solution, delivering verified, trusted, and Arabic-contextualized digital learning experiences.

AMMAN, Jordan--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- JoAcademy, Jordan’s leading e-learning platform, has joined hands with Truecaller, the leading global communications platform to enhance how it connects with its student community. The collaboration focuses on strengthening trust and clarity in customer communication by integrating Truecaller Customer Experience Solution.

In a digital learning environment, seamless and credible communication is essential. JoAcademy is now using Truecaller Customer Experience Solution to ensure that students, parents, and users instantly recognize when the call is coming from the official JoAcademy team. With the business name displayed in Arabic and verified branding, confusion and hesitation around unknown numbers are eliminated.

Beyond verification, JoAcademy has enabled the Call Reason capability with localisation in Arabic, allowing the team to communicate the purpose of the call upfront. Whether it’s a course recommendation, a payment reminder, or a quick check-in from support, users now know exactly why they’re being contacted, bringing clarity and reducing friction.

In addition, JoAcademy is using other capabilities from the Truecaller Customer Experience suite to enhance its communication further. With Video Caller ID, each call is visually branded, making interactions more engaging and instantly recognizable. The Call Me Back capability empowers students to respond at their convenience in case they miss a call and suggest the time slot they want to get a call back. Additionally, the User Feedback capability allows JoAcademy to gather real-time input from users, helping the team continuously refine and improve the overall service experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Alaa Jarrar, CEO at Jo Academy, said:

"At JoAcademy, students are at the heart of everything we do. Trust and clarity in communication are essential pillars of a successful learning experience. Our partnership with Truecaller for Business reflects this commitment, allowing us to connect with students and parents in a more effective and transparent way. This step aligns with our vision for the future of digital education in Jordan, where every interaction is an opportunity to build stronger, more trusted relationships within our learning community."

Priyam Bose, Global Head of GTM and Developer Products at Truecaller, added:

"JoAcademy represents a new wave of digital-first education brands in Jordan, reimagining the student communication experience. By combining Business identity, localised context, and customer experience capabilities such as video caller ID and call me back, they’re turning everyday conversations into opportunities that empower richer, more engaging communication. This association reflects a deep commitment to student experience and brand integrity. We’re proud to support their mission to help set a new standard for student-first engagement in the region."

Truecaller Customer Experience Solution is used by over 2,500+ businesses globally across industries to bring trust, identity, and efficiency to business communication. With this partnership, JoAcademy joins a growing network of organizations putting customer experience and verified engagement at the center of their communication strategy.