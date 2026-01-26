Exceptional YoY profitability growth: Sawaeed reported AED 83 million net profit in 2025, representing 1234% year-on-year growth, supported by revenues of AED 414 million.

Strong operating performance and margin discipline: Gross profit reached AED 126 million, with operating profit of AED 90 million, reflecting scalable operations and effective cost control.

Robust balance sheet and capital position: Total assets stood at AED 481 million, underpinned by a solid equity base of AED 337 million, supporting long-term financial resilience and growth.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sawaeed Holding, a leading workforce solutions and services provider, subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), has announced robust financial results for the year 2025, reflecting solid operational execution, disciplined growth, and continued demand across its core business lines.

During 2025, Sawaeed recorded total revenues of AED 414 million, reaffirming the company’s strong market position and the resilience of its diversified service portfolio. The company also delivered a net profit of AED 83 million, underscoring effective cost management, operational efficiency, and sustainable profitability.

Gross profit reached AED 126 million, while operating profit stood at AED 90 million, highlighting the company’s ability to scale its operations while maintaining healthy margins. As of year-end, total assets amounted to AED 481 million, supported by a solid equity base of AED 337 million, reinforcing Sawaeed’s strong financial foundation and long-term stability.

Sawaeed’s performance in 2025 was driven by continued demand for workforce solutions across key sectors, as well as the company’s ongoing focus on governance, compliance, and service excellence in line with UAE regulations and national workforce priorities.

Abdulla Alrashdi, Chairman of Sawaeed, said: “These results demonstrate Sawaeed’s resilience and long-term vision. We remain committed to supporting the UAE’s economic development by providing essential workforce solutions that meet the highest standards of professionalism, governance, and operational excellence.”

Aiser Alhawi, CEO and Managing Director of Sawaeed, added: “Our 2025 performance reflects the strength of Sawaeed’s operating model, our disciplined execution, and the trust our clients place in us. We continue to focus on delivering reliable, compliant, and high-quality workforce solutions while investing in our people, systems, and processes to support sustainable growth.”

Looking ahead, Sawaeed remains focused on strengthening its core capabilities, expanding its service offering, and enhancing operational efficiencies, while continuing to align with the strategic priorities of Emirates Stallions Group and the UAE’s broader economic and development goals.

About Sawaeed Holding

Sawaeed Holding, a subsidiary of ESG Emirates Stallions Group, is a leading UAE-based workforce solutions and services provider, offering comprehensive manpower supply, workforce accommodation, vocational training, and related services across a wide range of key sectors.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Sawaeed operates in full compliance with UAE laws and regulations, supported by strong governance frameworks and a commitment to service excellence, integrity, and professionalism. As part of Emirates Stallions Group, Sawaeed continues to play a vital role in supporting the UAE’s economic growth and labour market needs through reliable, scalable, and sustainable workforce solutions.

www.sawaeedholding.com

About ESG Emirates Stallions Group

ESG Emirates Stallions Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), is a diversified UAE group uniting more than 45 subsidiaries across Manpower and Accommodation, Real Estate, Design and Manufacturing, Landscaping, and Agriculture. With presence in more than 15 countries and a workforce of over 15,000 personnel, ESG delivers integrated, cross-industry solutions that support national development and global expansion.

Founded in 2008, the Group has built a strong financial and operational foundation, with total assets of AED 3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025. Guided by its commitment to innovation, integration, and resilience, ESG continues to strengthen its capabilities and deliver sustainable value, reinforcing its contribution to the national economy and expanding its presence regionally and internationally

www.esguae.com