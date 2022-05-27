Press Release

Savoye, a leading global warehouse automation integrator and software publisher in the Middle East, has recorded a turnover of 796 million AED in 2021, with 833 million AED orders and a whopping 26 % growth compared to the previous year.

Meanwhile, in line with its commitment to foster the supply and logistics sector in the region, Savoye is participating in the Seamless Middle East event on 31st of May and 1st of June to highlight its growth and showcase its new innovative solutions adapted for e-commerce and retail industry.

The logistics solution provider, which entered the Middle East market at a time when businesses were adversely affected due to the global pandemic, has successfully established its base, and its presence in the region.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director, Savoye Middle East said: “Our hard work and continued efforts during the last year have paid off as we received good results not only in revenue generation globally, but also in establishing our footprint in the Middle East. Last year we maintained and ensured new and existing partnerships, while influencing the industry to adopt useful innovative technologies, leading to our growth and recognition worldwide. Our achievements despite market uncertainty have proven that we were able to support our customers in the Middle East and throughout the world with efficiency and high-quality performance. This inspires us to work better and develop more solutions for the supply chain and logistics industry.”

Kaddoum said that Savoye is looking forward to participating in the Seamless Middle East event as it provides a great opportunity to build business relations and explore new opportunities and partnerships.

For the first time, the logistics solution provider will display its cutting-edge HAIPICK Robotic Solution at the Seamless Middle East event throughout a live demo during the 2 days exhibition and will showcase his Innovative ODATiO WMS software solution for retail and e-commerce sectors. During the event, Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director, Savoye, ME, will highlight trending topics through his presentation themed ‘The new era of fulfillment automation: the adoption of robotics’ on May 31, 2022.

Savoye’s participation in the event will set an example for the companies in the industry to adopt the use of these software and hardware solutions - including their state-of-the-art ODATiO WMS software solution. The solutions provider reported many companies having benefitted from the solution, as its functions consists of a combination of warehouse and transportation management system that offers extensive modularity for users - in SaaS mode or with a license.

Kaddoum said the MENA region has been quickly accepting modern technologies due to increased consumer demand, resulting in considerable improvement in the situation post pandemic. “We will keep introducing our world class solutions to the region to support and take the industry a step forward, thus meeting the needs of consumers today,” he added.

The solutions provider, which has already enhanced its AMR offering (Autonomous Mobile Robots), is further planning to intensify its R&D work, involving Artificial Intelligence (AI). Aiming to achieve its sustainability goals, Savoye has sketched out a plan to further its research into optimization and sustainability of last-mile logistics with innovative international companies to ensure a fine balance between their carbon footprint and that consumers have easy access to products.

Savoye is an expert in the design and integration of automated and robotic intralogistics systems, as well as a publisher of supply chain execution (SCE) software solutions. Its products and services are deployed in over 40 countries, combining hardware and software, custom-built to accommodate customer needs. The company specializes in manual, semi-mechanized, highly automated, and robotized solutions and software for the supply chain and logistics industry.

