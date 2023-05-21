The company will participate in Seamless Middle East 2023 to share insights on best practises

Savoye, a leading global warehouse automation integrator and software publisher in the Middle East, achieved a remarkable milestone globally by attaining a global turnover of over AED 800 million in 2022, which is a six per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Savoye's remarkable growth in 2022 can be attributed to its unwavering focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, despite the challenges posed by a rapidly changing and fiercely competitive market. By remaining dedicated and working tirelessly, Savoye has been able to retain its position as a leader in the fields of warehouse automation and software publishing. This achievement is a testament to its commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

Furthermore, Savoye will share its expertise at the Seamless Middle East 2023, which will be held on May 23 and 24. The company will showcase its innovative ACR Robotic Solutions, goods-to-person X-PTS system, packing solutions and their most popular solution, the ODATiO, which is a combination of WMS (Warehouse Management System) and TMS (Transport Management System). Additionally, Alain Kaddoum will be a part of a panel discussion on day one titled ‘The promise of next-level automation: the future with autonomous robots’ during which he will share his insights on the best practices in the industry.

Alain Kaddoum, Managing Director of Savoye Middle East, said: “We are proud of Savoye’s successful journey, and the improvements we are bringing about through our innovative solutions in the logistics and supply chain industry. These milestones are a testament to our internal team's tenacity and commitment, as well as their fresh concepts and ideas. The growth we saw last year motivates us to keep innovating and expanding our services and solutions. The lack of components throughout 2022 had an impact on our operations in terms of budgeting and planning.”

He added: “Our team's mobilisation and the execution of action plans helped reduce the delay in realisation of the turnover. The supply-side conflict and the impact of price rises are still an issue in 2023. As one of the key companies in this market, which is still developing on a global basis, we plan to keep expanding our market share and sustaining our growth trajectory. We are also excited to be a part of Seamless Middle East this year and we intend to take the opportunity to meet new business prospects, forge new relations and share our expertise.”

Savoye conducted over 100 recruitment efforts in 2022 to reach the approximately 1,000 people who are currently employed by the global organisation. Furthermore, new production facilities are also a part of this exceptional growth. Moreover, sales results from new X-PTS automated preparation projects have been largely responsible for the rise in sales across Europe and the US in 2022. With a complementarity of technology and software that enables Savoye to complete larger projects, the company's automated warehouse solutions stand out from the competition.

The growth in sales achieved through the network of Savoye Business Partners has also been exceptional. These global integration partnerships have been increasing in number, further making a considerable impact on sales of packaging machines, which broke their record in 2022.

Savoye aims at further expand across Middle Eastern markets to boost sales and introduce their innovative solutions in more countries. The company is currently setting up its office in Saudi Arabia and bringing new leads while providing its high-quality solutions.