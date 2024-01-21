Sharjah, UAE: Renowned for its innovative approach to Japanese fusion cuisine, Sumo Sushi & Bento is excited to announce the opening of its latest outlet in the culturally rich and dynamic area of Al Qasba, Sharjah. This expansion signifies a new chapter in Sumo Sushi & Bento's mission to bring the exquisite art of sushi and the authentic tastes of Japan to a broader audience in the UAE.

Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa, CEO of Sumo International Inc. LLC, expressed her enthusiasm: "Sumo Sushi & Bento has always been about crafting a Japanese dining experience that merges the best of tradition and culinary innovation. We are thrilled to introduce our brand to Sharjah, where we invite everyone to enjoy Japanese cuisine that’s both accessible and exceptional in quality."

This new location is set to become a culinary landmark, offering a diverse menu that includes beloved classics and inventive dishes. Patrons can look forward to indulging in an array of sushi, sashimi, and bento boxes, along with a selection of hot dishes that embody the freshness and creativity synonymous with the brand.

The interior design of the Al Qasba outlet reflects a fusion of modern elegance and Japanese minimalism, creating an inviting atmosphere that complements the culinary experience. Diners can witness the artistry of sushi-making, enhancing the immersive dining experience. The restaurant is dedicated to providing a space where tradition meets contemporary taste, ensuring every visit is a delightful journey through the flavors of Japan.

About Sumo Sushi & Bento

Seven days a week, Sumo Chefs serve up a wide variety to please any palate from the popular bento boxes, noodle dishes and traditional sushi to the ever famous and Signature Samurai, Sushi Sandwiches, Poke Bowls and Salmon Lovers Bento. The sushi menu offers an extended range of healthy options and quality food at value prices.