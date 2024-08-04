Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudia Arabia, has announced the addition of Medan to its scheduled and regular flight network, making it the second destination in the Republic of Indonesia after the capital, Jakarta. The airline has allocated four weekly flights in both directions between Medan and both Jeddah and Medina, with operations starting on August 31. This step is part of its expansion efforts to connect the world with the Kingdom and to serve diverse guest segments.

A meeting was recently held between Saudia and officials from Kualanamu International Airport in Medan to arrange for the operations and ensure readiness of services. The goal is to provide the best solutions to ensure smooth airport traffic and procedures.

By adding Medina as a second destination in the Kingdom after Jeddah for the new Medan route, Saudia seeks to capitalize on the increasing demand. This move follows a recent agreement with Tibah Airports to increase operations and enhance the transport and service of Umrah and Hajj pilgrims, as well as visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque and Islamic historical sites.

Saudia is committed to increasing its market share in the Hajj and Umrah sector, recognizing Indonesia as one of the largest Islamic markets for travel. These efforts also contribute to achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030.

The expansion of Saudia's destinations aligns with its largest fleet modernization and growth program. The fleet currently includes 144 aircraft, with plans to add 103 more in the coming years. This is complemented by numerous other initiatives aimed at enhancing the guest travel experience using the latest advancements in aviation.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com