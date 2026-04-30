Jeddah: ​​​​​​Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its seasonal destinations for Summer 2026, operating from June to September. The destinations include Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman; Antalya and Bodrum in the Republic of Türkiye; Nice in the French Republic; Athens and Mykonos in Greece; El Alamein in the Arab Republic of Egypt; and Málaga in the Kingdom of Spain.

Saudia has structured its Summer 2026 operations to effectively manage peak travel demand during the Hajj season and the Eid Al-Adha holiday period, with flight schedules carefully planned to ensure efficient coordination across its network. Leveraging a global network that serves more than 100 destinations, the airline is able to optimize capacity and maintain operational efficiency during one of the busiest periods of the year.

This aligns with Saudia’s growth strategy to further connect the Kingdom to key international destinations through the optimal utilization of its growing fleet, which currently stands at 149 aircraft, with 116 new aircraft set to be delivered over the coming years. It also strengthens the airline’s global competitiveness and supports the objectives of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, derived from the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

Saudia continues to enhance the travel experience through a comprehensive range of services, starting with its website and mobile application powered by artificial intelligence, which support early travel planning and streamline airport procedures. These are complemented by premium onboard services, including high-speed inflight connectivity—which is being rolled out across the fleet—alongside a wide range of inflight entertainment options tailored to diverse guest preferences, all reflecting the essence of authentic Saudi hospitality.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked Second globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com