Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has introduced a limited-time promotional travel offer for guests travelling from domestic and GCC destinations to the Red Sea and AlUla, providing a 10% discount as part of its collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The initiative reflects Saudia’s ongoing partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority to support tourism growth and stimulate demand for key destinations across the Kingdom, while introducing value-driven offers that encourage year-round travel.

The offer is available for booking through Saudia’s website and mobile applications using the promotional code EID10 until May 13, with travel valid through June 20.

Saudia operates one daily flight from Riyadh to the Red Sea, increasing to two flights on weekends, in addition to four weekly flights from Jeddah. The airline also operates three weekly flights from Riyadh to AlUla and two weekly flights from Jeddah to AlUla, offering a range of flexible travel options to both destinations.

As part of its broader strategy to elevate the guest experience, Saudia continues to invest in the ongoing development of its digital ecosystem, powered by advanced artificial intelligence technologies that enable seamless and personalized travel planning. These efforts are complemented by its fleet expansion program and comprehensive cabin upgrades, including enhanced seating, advanced inflight entertainment systems, and the rollout of high-speed inflight connectivity across the fleet.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.co