Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated its seasonal flight to Vienna, the capital of Austria, departing from Jeddah. This new route is part of Saudia's commitment to enhancing its presence in Europe and providing more options for guests while bringing the world to the Kingdom.

The inaugural flight SV151 departed from King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10:00 AM and arrived at Vienna International Airport at 2:25 PM local time. The airline is dedicated to delivering exceptional travel experiences, streamlining procedures, and ensuring guests enjoy every aspect of their journey.

The Jeddah-Vienna route will operate three flights weekly on Airbus A320 aircraft. This new destination is an addition to Saudia's network of over 100 destinations across four continents, supporting national efforts to grow tourism, entertainment, sports, and religious travel, including Hajj and Umrah.

Further strengthening connectivity, Saudia will introduce flights from flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Vienna starting June 2025.

Flight No. Dates Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time SV 0151 1-Apr-25 6-Sep-25 Tuesday Thursday Saturday JED 10:00 VIE 14:25 SV 0150 1-Apr-25 6-Sep-25 Tuesday Thursday Saturday VIE 15:45 JED 21:50

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2025" for the fourth consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

