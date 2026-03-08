Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled its expanded exhibition at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, being held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain from March 2-5. Samsung’s exhibition space builds on the momentum of Galaxy Unpacked, going beyond mobile by demonstrating how Galaxy AI is evolving into a truly agentic companion and delivering more personalized, intuitive and seamlessly connected experiences across the Galaxy ecosystem. In addition to these mobile advancements, Samsung is also highlighting its AI-driven network innovations, showcasing comprehensive leadership that spans the entire connectivity ecosystem.

At the center of this evolution is the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung’s third-generation AI phone introduced alongside new ecosystem innovations like the Galaxy Buds4 series. By unveiling these products together, Samsung is demonstrating how Galaxy AI works cohesively across mobile and wearables to anticipate user needs and enhance everyday experiences.

“MWC is an opportunity to show not only where Galaxy AI is today, but where it’s going next,” said TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “From the Galaxy S26 series to emerging form factors like Galaxy XR and TriFold, we’re pushing the boundaries of what mobile technology can be — while keeping the user experience at the center of every innovation.”

Galaxy S26 Series: The Most Intuitive Galaxy AI Phone Yet

The Galaxy S26 series is an AI phone built on performance and engineered for ease. Samsung’s immersive experiences demonstrate how Galaxy S26 uses Galaxy AI to simplify everyday tasks by understanding intent, anticipating needs and taking action on behalf of users.

Key experiences will highlight:

Industry-first built-in Privacy Display for mobile devices: gives users greater control over what’s visible on their device without compromising the viewing experience in everyday use.

Powerful performance: built on the most powerful hardware ever on a Galaxy S series and keeps advanced capabilities running smoothly in the background.

Customized mobile chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy delivers best-in-class performance on Galaxy S26 Ultra. Redesigned Vapor Chamber on Galaxy S26 Ultra: supports stable thermal performance for flagship-AI capabilities.



Galaxy’s industry-leading camera system unifies capture, editing and sharing together in one seamless experience.

Galaxy’s brightest camera yet : wider camera apertures on Galaxy S26 Ultra for clearer photos and richer detail in low-light conditions, even when zoomed in. Enhanced Nightography video : sharper and more vibrant low-light footage with improved noise reduction. Upgraded Super Steady video : enables a horizontal lock option to deliver cinematic stability with consistent framing. Photo Assist : users can simply describe what they want to change in their own words, with the ability to edit day scenes into night or restore missing parts of an object, like a bite taken out of cake — all via natural voice interactions. Creative Studio : the ability to change images into various styles and turn ideas into personalized sticker sets and wallpapers, unifying creation and customization.



Proactive and adaptive AI experiences that make everyday tasks faster and more efficient, laying the foundation for agentic AI.

Now Nudge : timely relevant suggestions that adapt to real-time context, such as automatically suggesting images from the Gallery when a friend asks for photos. Now Brief : personalized briefing based on the user’s daily schedule, surfacing relevant content and enabling timely reminders for important events, based on individual context. Circle to Search with Google : a smarter image-based search that explores multiple parts of an image at once enabling faster, more intuitive searching. Upgraded Bixby : a conversational device agent for easier and more intuitive interaction with Galaxy devices to navigate and adjust settings in natural language. Choice of agents : alongside Bixby, Gemini and Perplexity can streamline everyday tasks like searching and coordinating actions across apps on the user’s behalf — all accessible through a single, simple entry point.



Expanding the Galaxy Ecosystem Experience

Samsung’s MWC presence demonstrates that with deeper integration across products, Galaxy AI enhances convenience, continuity and personalization at every touchpoint.

Ecosystem highlights include:

The ability of visitors to explore Galaxy AI features with AI agents that enhance user convenience through the Galaxy Buds4 series .

. Hands-on demonstrations with the newly launched Galaxy Book6 Pro and Galaxy Book6 Ultra that showcase powerful performance and optimized productivity.

and that showcase powerful performance and optimized productivity. Galaxy Tab S11 , delivering enhanced AI experiences optimized for large-screen viewing and multitasking.

, delivering enhanced AI experiences optimized for large-screen viewing and multitasking. Health Experiences with the Galaxy Watch8 series, offering more personalized insights and wellness interactions for running, sleep and mindfulness.

Intelligent Infrastructure

Samsung is expanding its agentic AI strategy beyond consumer devices and into intelligent infrastructure, extending its leadership from mobile innovation to AI-powered manufacturing and connected health.

Through its AI-Driven Factories initiative, Samsung is accelerating its evolution toward autonomous manufacturing powered by AI. Building on its plan to transition global manufacturing operations into AI-Driven Factories by 2030, Samsung is demonstrating how AI agents, digital twin simulations and real-time data analysis can work together to optimize production, strengthen quality control and enhance operational resilience.

Samsung will also showcases its Connected Care vision, strengthened by Xealth following its acquisition in 2025. By integrating health metrics across the Galaxy ecosystem, Samsung is enhancing Samsung Health capabilities to enable more proactive, personalized and continuous health management. At the clinical level, Xealth enables health systems to integrate digital health tools, care programs and patient data directly into physician workflows across a network of hundreds of hospitals and vendors — allowing clinicians to prescribe, monitor and manage digital care in ways that align with real-world patient needs.

Next-Generation Leadership and Innovation

Reinforcing its design heritage, Samsung is presenting a forward-looking vision for next-generation form factors and emerging technologies, underscoring its long-term commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Through exclusive, hands-on experiences with Galaxy XR and Galaxy TriFold, visitors will see how Samsung continues to lead the industry into the mobile AI era.

The company is also highlighting the Galaxy Foundation, emphasizing its commitment to privacy, security, sustainability and responsible development — including advancements in Samsung Knox and hardware-based protective technology.

Expanding Satellite Connectivity Through Regional Partnerships

Samsung is expanding satellite communication capabilities for select Galaxy smartphones — including the Galaxy S26 series — through ongoing partnerships with leading global telecommunications operators in North America, Europe, and Japan. Designed to support emergency response and essential communication when traditional mobile networks are unavailable, Samsung has supported satellite communication on select Galaxy flagship smartphones and Galaxy A series since 2025 and continuously expanding the number of supported models. With capabilities rolling out in phases based on regional network availability and regulatory requirements, Samsung will continue working with network operators and satellite providers to ensure users have reliable access to critical communication tools at crucial moments.

Visitors can explore these groundbreaking AI innovations firsthand at Samsung’s Galaxy Experience Booth in Hall 3 at Fira Gran Via from March 2-5.

Networks Business’ AI Vision: Bringing AI Into Every Layer of the Network

Building on the company’s AI leadership across various business portfolios, Samsung is leading the charge in end-to-end software-driven networks. By providing a flexible foundation that seamlessly accommodates high-performance computing platforms (CPUs and GPUs) from leading ecosystem partners, Samsung enables operators to rapidly deploy AI-driven capabilities and scale innovative services. This software-centric approach not only optimizes network efficiency and performance but also empowers operators to transform their existing infrastructure into a powerful engine for AI innovation.

Samsung is accelerating the transition toward networks that are fully autonomous by 2027. Central to this vision is Samsung CognitiV Network Operations Suite (NOS), a set of diverse AI-powered network automation solutions featuring Agent Fabric. As a unified, decision intelligence layer, Agent Fabric enables multi-agent systems where specialized AI agents work independently or collectively based on their reasoning. These agents streamline the entire network lifecycle — from planning and installation to maintenance, troubleshooting, optimization and user experience management, and live demonstrations of multi-agent systems will be presented at the event.

Samsung will also unveil the power and potential of “Network in a Server,” its software-driven, next-gen edge AI solution, opening up new business opportunities for enterprises. By consolidating multiple network functions into a single server powered by the latest processors, enterprises can easily adopt AI services, such as safety monitoring and AR overlays, which require local processing for real-time responsiveness.

The Samsung Networks booth is located in Hall 2, Stand 2M20 and is accessible by invitation only.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

