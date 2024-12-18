Riyadh: Saudia Group has collaborated with Riyadh Season 2024 to unveil the "BLVD Runway" zone as part the season. This innovative zone, themed around an airport runway, is now open to visitors featuring three Saudia Boeing 777 aircraft that have been transformed to provide a unique setting for entertainment, shopping, dining, and interactive experiences.

H.E. Advisor Turki Alalsheikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, received a symbolic key to the aircraft from H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, marking the zone's official launch, which will continue for two months. The zone, spans 140,000 square meters, and includes 13 retail stores, 13 interactive experiences, and five restaurants.

A 12-day spectacle unfolded as the three aircraft were transported overland from Jeddah to Riyadh. Led by H.E. Turki Alsheikh, the journey garnered significant attention on social media, with each city along the route organizing welcoming ceremonies, highlighting the Kingdom's logistical advancements. The event was thoroughly documented with videos and photos, which received widespread coverage across various media platforms.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “We are proud to be part of this historic moment, marking our participation in Riyadh Season, a key enabler of the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. The season has experienced exceptional growth and transformation year after year and is one of the most anticipated entertainment events, under the direct supervision of H.E. Turki Alalsheikh. This collaboration is one of the fruits of Saudia’s sponsorship of Riyadh Season 2024 as a platinum and official airline partner.

The launch event featured presentations by technicians from Saudia Technic – a subsidiary of Saudia Group – detailing the stages of dismantling and transport of the aircraft, two of which were retired in 2016 and the third in 2018. The process of dismantling, transporting, and reassembling the aircraft was completed in record time.

Additionally, flight attendants shared the aircraft's operational history, which served for 19 years, including the number of flights, flight hours, destinations served, and stories from memorable journeys.

Saudia Ground Services (SGS) provided seamless guest experiences within the zone. Their services included managing travel procedures through a dedicated platform and showcasing aircraft stairs for visitors to explore.

