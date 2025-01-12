Jeddah: Saudia Group announced its participation as the Strategic Sponsor of the fourth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025. Held by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the Pilgrim Experience Program and under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conference will take place from January 13 to 16 at the Jeddah Superdome.

The Saudia Group pavilion will showcase its latest innovations designed to enhance pilgrims' experiences across various services and will feature three of its subsidiaries: Saudia Hajj and Umrah, flyadeal, and Saudi Ground Services (SGS).

Saudia Hajj and Umrah manages operations and services tailored for pilgrims, ensuring seamless travel to key pilgrimage destinations and an enriching journey throughout.

flyadeal, the low-cost carrier of Saudia Group, plays a vital role in increasing pilgrim transport capacity each year through its fleet expansion plans. Meanwhile, Saudi Ground Services (SGS) leverages its extensive expertise to deliver high-quality ground handling services and airport solutions ensuring smooth operations for flights and luggage.

During the conference, Saudia Group will engage in numerous bilateral meetings to strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders dedicated to serving pilgrims, and is also expected to sign several agreements aimed at expanding its service offerings and enhancing service quality.

Amer Alkhushail, Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Hajj and Umrah, said: "The Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 provides a great platform for entities and experts in the pilgrim services sector to collaborate and share insights. We are proud to showcase the Group's 80 years of experience in serving pilgrims, during which our services have continuously evolved to meet the needs of each Hajj season. Our offerings continue to advance, embracing digital transformation and sustainable initiatives that enrich the spiritual journeys of pilgrims in line with the goals of Vision 2030. Our participation highlights the operational successes achieved during last year's Hajj season and our preparations for the upcoming one.”

This year's Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, themed "Toward Nusuk," serves as a premier platform for collaboration. Government bodies, private sector entities, and non-profit organizations are actively participating, seeking innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance the pilgrim experience and enable seamless digital transformations throughout the entire journey.

-Ends-

About Saudia Group

Saudia Group is one of the largest aviation conglomerates in the MENA region. The Group drives industry development with its 13 subsidiaries, and offers world-class air transport, cargo services, ground services, logistics, maintenance, catering, private aviation, real estate, training, and medical services.

The mission of Saudia Group is to inspire people to go beyond borders with a purpose that is rooted in unlocking human potential and connecting the world in ways never thought possible. The group is committed to reshaping the aviation ecosystem in the MENA region and beyond, by embracing innovation and a customer-centric approach.

Media Center Saudia Group:

Saudi Arabian Airlines Headquarters

Jeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Email: MediaCenter@saudia.com