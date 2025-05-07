Kuwait City, Kuwait – Dar Al Shifa Hospital in Kuwait is working to improve the efficiency of its operations with Oracle Health. By supporting its Oracle Health electronic health record (EHR) with Oracle Health Application Management Services (AMS) and the Oracle Health Lights On Network, Dar Al Shifa reports that it is achieving faster system performance and can identify and help practitioners maximize the value of the EHR. The hospital adds that this is helping it to improve staff productivity and satisfaction and deliver a better experience to its patients.

“Dar Al Shifa’s mission is to provide the best possible care for our patients and that is only possible when our systems are working optimally to help our staff deliver first class care,” said Dr. Ahmad Nasrallah, CEO, Dar Al Shifa Hospital. “With the Oracle systems and services, we are better able to run a more productive clinical operation and give our staff the tools and support they need to continually improve the quality of care for patients in our region.”

Enhancing system and staff productivity

Prior to migrating to Oracle Health AMS, the hospital used in-house technology teams for support and managed major upgrades annually. With the Oracle Health service, the hospital now has proactive, around-the-clock maintenance and management of Dar Al Shifa’s IT infrastructure which can help quickly troubleshoot any issues, reduce operational and administrative burdens, and support compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements. Already, Dar Al Shifa reports that the service has enhanced EHR response times – including a reduction in average transaction response rates and an increase in speed of data upload times - leading to a better, more efficient experience for physicians and patients.

Oracle Health Lights On Network is also supporting staff with an intuitive dashboard that monitors clinical, operational, and financial performance so the hospital can adjust or provide additional support to staff using the EHR as needed. With these proactive monitoring measures in place, Dar Al Shifa team members are now alerted to issues like slowness or message delays, along with explanations of their root causes, and can take action to prevent those issues from affecting end users and patient care. In one recent month alone, Dar Al Shifa states that it avoided nearly 150 potential issues by using the Oracle Health Lights On Network dashboard.

“Together with our customers, we are delivering the tools and intelligence to help enhance patient experiences, create high caregiver satisfaction, and improve business outcomes for health organizations,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. “In just a few months, Dar Al Shifa Hospital has already seen impressive improvements that help keep its systems running more smoothly and enable staff to focus on patient care.”

About Dar Al Shifa

Dar Al Shifa Hospital is a 220-bed, internationally accredited private treasury tertiary hospital (first in Kuwait) with more than 64 medical specialties and subspecialties, well-equipped clinical ancillary services with the latest technology, fully Integrated EMR system from Oracle Health, and awarded in 2022 HIMSS7 for its digital maturity. The hospital is the first in the ME to be awarded with the people-centered commitment award by the Accreditation of Canada International and most recently, certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for Nursing Continuing Professional Development.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.