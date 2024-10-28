Dammam: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has officially launched its inaugural flight from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam to Beijing, the capital of the People's Republic of China. The new route will operate twice a week in each direction, as part of a connecting flight from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Saudia celebrated the inaugural flight from Dammam to Beijing with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony in the departure hall. The event was attended by Mr. Wang Qimin, The Consul General of the People's Republic of China, Engr. Mohammed Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Company (DACO), and Mr. Wail Basaffar, the Assistant Vice President of KSA Sales at Saudia.

With this addition, Dammam becomes the third city from which Saudia operates flights to Beijing, following Jeddah and Riyadh. The total weekly seating capacity between the Kingdom and Beijing is approximately 1,310 seats across 4 flights, while the weekly capacity to Guangzhou is 1,966 seats across 6 flights. Saudia has a designated Boeing B787 Dreamliner, known for its high operational efficiency and comfort, offering guests an elevated travel experience.

Eng. Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Company, said: “The launch of flights to Beijing, in partnership with Saudia, reflects our commitment to diversifying the international destinations of King Fahd International Airport to meet travelers' aspirations and enhance their experience. This initiative is part of our plan to develop international air traffic, aiming to attract new airlines and increase direct destinations, which will support economic and tourism growth in the Eastern Province.”

He added: “From January to September 2024, King Fahd International Airport achieved a remarkable 16.2% growth in passenger numbers compared to 2023, and I commend the tremendous efforts of our team and partners in making this accomplishment possible.”

Mr. Wail Basaffar, Assistant Vice President of KSA Sales at Saudia, said: "This new route is a testament to Saudia's innovative and flexible operational model, which leverages our main hub in Jeddah as a cornerstone of our strategic plan. We also utilize other major airports for connecting flights to meet growing demand and cater to all guest segments. Our modern and expanding fleet further enhances the travel experience, ensuring we not only meet but exceed our guests' expectations."

Saudia remains dedicated to its role as a key player in promoting international travel and tourism, aligning with its objective to bring the world to the Kingdom. The airline has achieved impressive growth in demand for flights between the Kingdom and China. Since launching operations to Beijing, Saudia has transported over 84.89 thousand guests on 482 flights. From January to September 2024, the airline carried 78.56 thousand guests between the Kingdom and Guangzhou, reflecting a 19% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with 413 flights representing a 23% rise in capacity.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently recognized as the World’s Most Improved Airline 2024 by Skytrax, marking the third time it has received this accolade, alongside 14 other distinguished awards. Saudia has also been awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Additionally, also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com