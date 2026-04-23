Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named Winner of Best in Business Class Experiences at the inaugural The List Awards 2026. The recognition underscores the airline’s continued investment in premium cabin innovation and its broader transformation strategy to deliver a refined, world-class travel experience.

The List Awards 2026 followed a yearlong evaluation by The List’s editorial team and an independent judging panel, honoring brands that demonstrate originality, precision and consistent execution across hospitality and aviation.

Saudia’s Business Suite was selected amid strong competition for its enclosed design, elevated comfort and distinctive onboard dining concept. Available on Boeing 787-9 and 777-300ER aircraft in a 1-2-1 reverse herringbone configuration, each 22-inch-wide suite converts into a 76-inch fully flat bed and features sliding privacy doors, dedicated personal storage and direct aisle access. The experience is complemented by an onboard chef offering on-demand à la carte dining, reinforcing Saudia’s focus on personalization and premium service.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This recognition reflects the strength of our transformation strategy and the dedication of our teams who continuously raise the standard of the guest journey. The Business Suite embodies our commitment to combining privacy, comfort and distinctive Saudi hospitality within a consistently reliable premium offering.”

The award comes as Saudia advances a comprehensive transformation driven by digital innovation, fleet modernization and significant cabin enhancements. With 149 aircraft currently in operation and 116 new aircraft on order, the airline continues to strengthen its premium positioning while supporting the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading global aviation hub.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com