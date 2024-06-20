Jeddah: Saudia has ranked among the top five for arrival On-Time Performance (OTP-A) and first globally with the highest departure On-Time Performance (OTP-D) in a report by Cirium, a leading aviation analytics firm. The report highlights that Saudia achieved a 90.36% on-time departure rate and an 86.09% on-time arrival rate in May 2024, operating 15,416 flights.

This milestone reflects the successful execution of the first phase of Saudia’s operational plan during the arrival period for the 1445AH Hajj season. It also underscores Saudia’s commitment to maintaining punctual scheduled and seasonal flights, connecting over 100 destinations across four continents, bringing the world to the Kingdom, and supporting sectors such as tourism, finance, business, entertainment, and sports.

Saudia Ranks Top 5 Globally

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated: “Operational efficiency is central to Saudia’s new era strategy. By utilizing the latest smart digital systems in our premium Saudia Operations Building, we manage flight operations with cutting-edge technology. This dedication to efficiency, along with the relentless efforts of our teams who meticulously handle flight schedules year-round and during peak seasons, has resulted in this outstanding On-Time Performance.”

Saudia's modern fleet of 143 aircraft significantly contributes to its On-Time Performance achievements. The planned addition of 131 new aircraft in the coming years will further enhance operational efficiency and service capabilities. The success of Saudia is also supported by Saudia Technic, Saudia Group’s MRO arm, to ensure the highest safety and quality standards for the airline’s operations.

-Ends-

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com