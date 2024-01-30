Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Academy, a strategic business unit of Saudia Group, announced the launch of two new A320neo flight simulators, provided by L3Harris Technologies (LHX). This addition brings the academy's total to five advanced simulators of this type.

The launch event, held under the patronage of His Excellency the Director General of Saudia Group, Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, and attended by delegates and esteemed guests including L3Harris and Airbus executives. This signifies a major expansion of the Academy's capabilities and its commitment to providing the highest quality aviation training. It also marks a milestone in the Academy's growth journey and cements its goals to offer a full spectrum of aviation training to Saudi Arabia and the region.

Capt. Ismael S. Alkoshy, CEO of Saudia Academy said: "The launch of these A320neo simulators is a testament to our dedication to remain at the forefront of the aviation training technology. This strategic expansion reflects our commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of the regional market, particularly with the growing presence of the narrowbody A320neo. We are not just enhancing our capacity; we are actively contributing to the dynamic growth of aviation expertise in the Kingdom and beyond.”

Alan Crawford, President, L3Harris Commercial Aviation Solutions said: "We are proud to provide two cutting-edge A320neo simulators to Saudia Academy, further building on the partnership between the two organizations. This is a great example of a strategic alliance between two industry leaders and the collaboration demonstrates our commitment to Saudia Academy's growth plans and elevating the air transport and logistics sectors in the Kingdom to new heights."

Saudia Academy currently operates four facilities in Jeddah; Flight Training, Safety Training, In-Flight Service Training, and Technical Training which is set to relocate to the MRO Village under Saudia Technic. Additionally, there are plans to establish a new flight training facility in Riyadh, a move that promises to strengthen the Academy's presence and influence within its vast network of aviation and non-aviation clients, regionally and globally.

About Saudia Academy

Saudia Academy is a Strategic Business Unit of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and is considered the only Advanced Aviation Training Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The academy provides training in all aviation fields including Flying, Inflight Service, Flight Safety, Aviation Security, Aircraft Maintenance, English language, leadership training, Ground Operations, Customer Service, Aviation Management Courses and more. The academy provides professional and quality aviation training in compliance with national and international regulations and Safety Standards to Regional and Global commercial air carriers. The academy is also an IATA Regional Training Partner and an Authorized Training Center, offering IATA courses and certificate programs.

