Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced its investment in Jadwa GCC Private Equity Fund 1, a private equity fund managed by Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East with over SAR 90 billion in assets under management and advisement.

The fund aims to raise SAR 1.5 billion with a hard-cap of SAR 2.0 billion. It is Jadwa's first regional blind-pool private equity fund, and will be investing in a diversified, cross-sectorial set of high-potential private equity opportunities across Saudi Arabia and the GCC.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, said: "Our investment in the private equity fund by Jadwa is aligned with SVC's strategy of supporting the evolving private equity ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. This investment will stimulate and sustain funding for high-potential companies in Saudi Arabia, contributing to the economic diversification objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director & CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: "We are excited to have SVC on board as an investor in Jadwa GCC Private Equity Fund 1. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to identifying and nurturing high-potential companies across the GCC, with the goal of creating long-term value for our clients."

SVC is an investment company that was established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.

About Jadwa

Jadwa Investment is a leading investment management and advisory firm in the MENA region. Headquartered in Riyadh with three regional offices, the firm has over SAR 90 billion in client assets. Its clients include government entities, local and international institutional investors, leading family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Further information is available at jadwa.com.