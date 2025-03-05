Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) has announced its investment in the Artal Growth Opportunities Fund, a close-ended private equity fund regulated by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia and managed by Artal Capital.

The fund aims to support high-growth companies by providing capital and leveraging Artal's expertise in value creation. Through accelerated business growth, market expansion, and strengthening corporate governance and controls, the fund aims to help portfolio companies achieve their profitability and scaling objectives.

The fund targets investments in companies that have reached the expansion and growth stage across the GCC, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia. The fund focuses on investments in technology-enabled business models in sectors with strong growth potential and high innovation capacity, emphasizing digital solutions and post-investment value creation.

Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and Board Member at SVC, said: "The investment in the private equity fund managed by Artal Capital is part of SVC's Investment in Funds Program and an implementation of its strategy related to attracting fund managers to invest in Saudi-based companies and stimulating investment for growth stages."

Rayan Alrasheed, CEO of Artal Capital, said: "SVC's investment underscores the growing confidence in our strategy and investment approach. We believe this will accelerate the growth of the fund's portfolio companies while contributing to the broader development of Saudi Arabia's investment ecosystem. "

SVC is an investment company established in 2018. It is a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund. SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-Seed to pre-IPO through investment in funds and direct investment in startups and SMEs.

