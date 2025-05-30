Riyadh / Hong Kong - Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), in partnership with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), has successfully concluded this year’s Capital Markets Forum (CMF) in Hong Kong. Held under the theme “Powering Connections”, the forum marked another milestone in fostering connectivity and advancing globally integrated capital markets.

The event convened decision-makers, institutional investors, corporate leaders, and financial market experts from across the Middle East, East Asia, and beyond, reinforcing CMF’s role as a global forum for exploring capital market innovation and enabling long-term sustainable growth. Attended by representatives from leading exchanges and financial experts, the forum also served as a crucial bridge to discuss major trends and challenges shaping the capital markets ecosystem.

During the forum, participants explored key themes shaping today’s capital markets, including the evolving landscape of cross-border listings, the role of ETFs in enhancing market accessibility, and the growing importance of data infrastructure. Discussions also touched on the need to support institutional investor participation and foster greater regulatory harmonization across markets.

Commenting on the conclusion of the event, Mohammed Al Rumaih, CEO of Saudi Exchange, said: “This year’s forum marked another standout edition of CMF. The potential for deeper cross-border collaboration across regions has been on full display, and CMF has firmly established itself as a global gathering point for meaningful capital markets dialogue and is a key catalyst for driving more foreign direct investment into the Kingdom. As we move forward, we remain committed to improving access to financial markets, bridging economies, and sharing the energy and ambition of Saudi’s capital market with others looking to tap into its growth story.”

Echoing this sentiment, Bonnie Y. Chan, CEO of HKEX, added: “The CMF Hong Kong 2025 conference comes at an opportune time, following the recent momentum and vibrancy in Hong Kong’s markets, attracting significant interest from global investors, including those from the Gulf region. This year’s conference highlights growing synergy and potential between the Middle East, Mainland China, and Hong Kong, while fostering broader global investment and trade discussions among these regions. As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its role as a super connector, we at HKEX are committed to building infrastructure and collaborating on initiatives that offer Asian investors new ways to capitalize on the exciting opportunities of the Gulf region, driving two-way capital flows between Asia Pacific and the Middle East.”

This year’s edition welcomed more than 500 attendees and featured the participation of 33 corporates and over 200 global investors. Underpinned by the desire to enhance cooperation between the Saudi Capital Market and HKEX, the forum also featured a corporate access roadshow, facilitating over 125 targeted meetings between issuers and investors.

During the event, Saudi Tadawul Group and its subsidiaries also made a number of announcements aimed at advancing Saudi’s capital market, including:

The official listing of the Premia BOCHK Saudi Arabia Sukuk ETF on HKEX , marked by a ceremonial gong strike at the close of CMF Hong Kong. The ETF tracks the iBoxx Tadawul Saudi Arabia Government and Agencies Sukuk Index – co-owned and co-branded by STG and IHS Markit – and comprises a basket of Saudi government sukuk assets. Developed in collaboration with Premia Partners, the listing provides Asia-based investors with direct access to Saudi Arabia’s growing debt capital market and highlights the increasing connectivity between Middle Eastern and East Asian capital markets.

, marked by a ceremonial gong strike at the close of CMF Hong Kong. The ETF tracks the iBoxx Tadawul Saudi Arabia Government and Agencies Sukuk Index – co-owned and co-branded by STG and IHS Markit – and comprises a basket of Saudi government sukuk assets. Developed in collaboration with Premia Partners, the listing provides Asia-based investors with direct access to Saudi Arabia’s growing debt capital market and highlights the increasing connectivity between Middle Eastern and East Asian capital markets. WAMID (Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company), has partnered with UK-based analytics firm BMLL to launch a suite of white-labelled, cloud-based analytics tools for the Saudi market. The platform enables quant teams, analysts, and institutional investors to access deep historical order book data and run advanced models in a Python-native environment. This is the first solution in the region to offer this level of analytical depth, flexibility, and technical customization, supporting transparency, insight-led decision making, and the development of a more sophisticated market infrastructure.

for the Saudi market. The platform enables quant teams, analysts, and institutional investors to access deep historical order book data and run advanced models in a Python-native environment. This is the first solution in the region to offer this level of analytical depth, flexibility, and technical customization, supporting transparency, insight-led decision making, and the development of a more sophisticated market infrastructure. WAMID (Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company), also announced a new partnership with MT Newswires to provide a fully integrated, real-time financial news service for Saudi Arabian and regional markets. The platform will deliver over 1,600 high-precision, ticker-tagged stories daily across equities, economics, energy, ESG, forex, and other key sectors, offering comprehensive, multi-asset class coverage across the United Sates; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and the Asia-Pacific regions. This service is designed to empower investors, traders, and analysts with the timely insights they need to navigate dynamic global markets.

Please find the official CMF Hong Kong 2025 images and footage available for media and partner use here.

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange, one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company (Wamid), an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.

Media enquiries

Arwa Aldraiweesh

Fawaz Alfaris

cmf.media@tadawul.com.sa