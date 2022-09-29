150,000 people are expected to visit the venue in the first year, with 250,000 using the facilities the following year

The SFA App makes it easier for people to book facilities, allowing the public to practice sports at their convenience

Dammam, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) is launching a multipurpose sports facility in Dammam. Set to open its doors to the public this September, the venue is the latest offering launched by SFA to promote sports and physical activity in the Kingdom.

The opening ceremony was attended by the President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, H.E Deputy Minister of Sports Mr. Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Kadi Managing Director of the Saudi Sports for All Federation Ms. Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini and many dignitaries.

Supported by the Ministry of Sports (MoS) and the Quality of Life Program (QoL), the state-of-the-art facility has been set up to empower people in communities across the Kingdom by providing greater access to world-class sports and fitness resources.



The inaugural SFA Dome serves the need for more modern amenities that support the growth and development of sports and physical activity in the Eastern province. Housing up to nine courts and facilities, the SFA Dome will enable individuals and community sports groups to take part in a diversity of sports and physical activities, including basketball, volleyball, tennis, five-a-side football matches, handball, and table tennis.

To encourage as many people as possible to become more fit and active, SFA designed the leading-edge facility with the health, wellbeing, and preferences of the wider community in mind. Accordingly, individuals and groups can book facilities at the SFA Dome through the SFA App, this seamless digital experience providing added convenience and peace of mind.

The multipurpose destination is fully equipped to host corporate events, community programs, and educational engagements that promote sports development such as inter-school, inter-university, and Federation events.



Marking the launch of the new dome, the Saudi Minister of Sports, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, expressed his happiness at the opening of the facilities and said in a press statement: "We are very pleased – and praise be to Allah – on the implementation of such sports projects in the Kingdom. The facilities embody the unlimited support that the leadership of this country provides to the sports sector. The opening of the Domes reflects the level of achievement, development, and prosperity required to achieve the vision 2030 objectives."

His Highness added: "The Ministry of Sports is working hard to contribute to implementing the Quality of Life Program initiatives, which reflects the wise leadership's vision in creating the right environment to improve the lifestyles of people across the Kingdom. The facilities will enhance participation in cultural, recreational, and sporting activities that help people lead healthier lives, create jobs, promote investment opportunities, and diversify economic activity.”

HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President of the Saudi Sports for All Federation, said: "We are proud to see so much enthusiasm in Dammam around the launch of the SFA Dome, the first purpose-built facility meant to bring us all closer to our goals of health and wellness. This venue is for you your space to thrive and we've launched it as part of our mission to create curated opportunities and well-designed spaces that put health and wellbeing first on the agenda."

Prince Khaled added that the Domes will play a key role in amplifying the Kingdom's attraction as a sporting destination — a hub of wellness and sport events, experiences, and engagements. "The launch of the SFA dome marks another significant step towards enhancing the Kingdom's wellness infrastructure for all society, its world-class features contributing to the development of the country's ever-growing lifestyle and leisure landscape," Prince Khaled concluded.



Mr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al Bakr, CEO of the Quality of Life Program, said: "We are pleased to support the opening of the SFA Dome in Dammam: a world-class offering that will enhance our work to empower more people of all ages to practice sports. Through the launch of such modern and community-focused projects, we aim to inspire an active, sports-loving generation of Saudi citizens and residents a community of happy, healthy, and productive people that contribute to the ongoing development of Saudi society.".

SFA expects to welcome 150,000 participants to the SFA Domes over the next 12 months. The Federation expects these figures will rise to more than 250,000 visitors in the following year.

To provide access to more facilities across the Kingdom, SFA has set out to launch more Domes in the coming months, with the next one opening in Jeddah before the end of 2022.

The Domes are part of SFA's Active Places initiatives, which aim to create an enabling environment for communities to improve their wellbeing.

These initiatives include activating public places, building facilities, and launching partnerships with local malls to promote sports and physical activity.

SFA Domes are established in line with SFA's ongoing efforts to encourage people to lead balanced lives by developing and sustaining healthy and active habits.