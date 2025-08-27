Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Pro League Association has signed a sponsorship agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, the authorized distributor of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia since 1955, to sponsor the Roshn Saudi League as a Platinum sponsor.

As part of the sponsorship, Toyota becomes the Official Car of the Roshn Saudi League (RSL), with Jameel Motorsport. Meanwhile, the Community Jameel Saudi Foundation, Abdul Latif Jameel’s corporate social responsibility arm, will play a role in community-focused initiatives.

Omar Maghrabel, CEO of the Saudi Pro League, said: “This sponsorship with Abdul Latif Jameel Motors reflects the Roshn Saudi League’s growing appeal to major economic sectors and embodies the confidence of leading brands in the league’s strength and influence. Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is a prestigious brand with a long history of supporting the league, and today we begin a new chapter of collaboration to advance our vision of placing the Roshn Saudi League among the top leagues in the world. We are confident this cooperation will play a pivotal role in launching unique initiatives and exceptional events that enhance the fan experience and showcase the league’s stature both locally and globally.”

Hassan Jameel, Vice Chairman, Saudi Arabia, Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “At Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we believe in driving progress both on and off the field, a principle that has guided the company for 80 years. Our collaboration with the Saudi Pro League reflects our deep commitment to empowering local talent, uniting communities through sport, and supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, complemented by our continued efforts through the Community Jameel Saudi Foundation to foster a thriving community. Football is more than a game. Through our sponsorship, we are not just supporting a sport, we are investing in the dreams of a nation. We are incredibly proud to be part of this next chapter and humbled by the significance of the moment.”

About the Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is the governing body of Saudi Arabia's top-tier football division and the highest-ranked league in Asia, as recognized by the AFC. The SPL aims to create experiences that go beyond the 90 minutes of play, transforming every game week into a memorable event. Through its mission, the SPL focuses on developing the sport, nurturing talent, and blending competition, community, and culture to tell a story that resonates with fans worldwide.

In early 2023, the SPL launched a transformation strategy aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aiming to position the league among the world's best. The strategy focuses on nurturing young talent, attracting top international players, improving club governance, and improving competitiveness both on and off the pitch. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, the SPL is shaping a football legacy that extends far beyond the game itself, contributing to the growth of the sport and the nation.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Motors

Abdul Latif Jameel Motors was established in 1955 in Saudi Arabia. It was appointed as the authorized distributor for Toyota in the same year and Lexus in 1989. Guided by the ‘guest first’s approach and Kaizen philosophy, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors is dedicated to establishing itself as the preferred mobility partner, meeting the evolving needs of the Kingdom and its people.

For more information, please visit alj.com. and Toyota.com.sa.