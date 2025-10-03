Dammam: Bahri, the Kingdom’s leading shipping and logistics provider, today announced the first order of six dry bulk carriers from International Maritime Industries (IMI). This milestone marks the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first large-scale shipbuilding project, reinforcing the Kingdom’s ambition to create a globally competitive maritime ecosystem in line with Vision 2030 and support the Saudi Inc. initiative, which aims to enhance integration among major Saudi companies and promote supply chain localization.

Designed to deliver significant operational flexibility and efficiency, the new geared Ultramax vessels will be constructed at IMI’s state-of-the-art shipyard in Ras Al-Khair, the largest full-service maritime facility in the MENA region. With their ability to access ports with limited infrastructure, they enable Bahri’s dry bulk to expand into niche markets and emerging trade routes. This adaptability will reduce exposure to market volatility while enhancing resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability in a rapidly evolving industry.

Eng. Ahmed Ali Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “This agreement marks a strategic milestone for Bahri and a defining moment for the maritime industry in the Kingdom. Through our partnership with International Maritime Industries to launch the first large-scale national shipbuilding program, we are not only modernizing our fleet but also laying the foundations for a sustainable and globally competitive maritime sector in the kingdom. The construction of these new carriers will enable us to expand and elevate our service level into strategic markets, enhance the resilience of local supply chains, and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders, in alignment with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Eng. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, CEO of International Maritime Industries (IMI): “We are proud to partner with Bahri on this historic milestone, which marks the beginning of Saudi Arabia’s first large-scale shipbuilding program. This order underscores IMI’s role as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s maritime ecosystem, delivering world-class vessels built locally with the highest international standards. Together with Bahri, we are creating long-term value for the national economy, advancing the goals of Vision 2030, and positioning Saudi Arabia as global hub for shipbuilding and maritime services.”

This agreement reflects Bahri’s commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s maritime industry, supporting the local economy, and contributing to the development of a resilient supply chain that enhances the Kingdom’s global competitiveness.

About International Maritime Industries (IMI)

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) is the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. When fully operational, IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building six new offshore rigs and more than 40 vessels per year – including very large crude carriers (VLCCs). IMI will be capable of providing maintenance and repair services for up to 250 vessels and 15 rigs annually. State-of-the-art technologies – including artificial intelligence and biometrics are embedded in the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a joint venture (JV) of Aramco, Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lamprell.

