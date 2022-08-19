The roundtable enabled senior government officials from both sides to explore opportunities for further mutually beneficial collaboration.

President Mirziyoyev’s visit follows His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih’s visit to Uzbekistan in March.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) today joined a senior delegation from Uzbekistan at the Saudi-Uzbek Roundtable Meeting.

The roundtable was opened by His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, and provided an opportunity for senior officials from both countries to explore mutually beneficial opportunities for collaboration in investment and trade.

The partnerships forged today build on the official visit of His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, to Uzbekistan in March where he attended the Tashkent International Investment Forum and the Saudi-Uzbek Joint Committee. On the sidelines of the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Saudi healthcare provider Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group of Hospitals, the Uzbek Ministry of Health and the Uzbek Sovereign Fund for Direct Investment.

Reflecting on the Roundtable Meeting, His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, said: “The numerous mutual visits between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are a testament to the shared vision and the common determination we hold to reinforce our bonds and further explore the vast merits of working together.

“As the private sector plays a key role in driving a country’s economic development and pioneering the development of international collaboration, we are particularly keen to encourage and promote the participation of the private sector in the enormous investment opportunities available in both Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.”

The Saudi-Uzbek Business Roundtable follows several successful MISA events hosted with investment counterparts from such countries as France, Greece, Italy, Thailand and the United States, resulting in enhanced cooperation and multiple MoUs to explore investment opportunities across several sectors.