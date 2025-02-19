Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Makkah has been awarded the prestigious HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) Stage 6 certification. This globally recognised distinction is presented to hospitals demonstrating excellence in advanced electronic medical record (EMR) adoption, digital infrastructure, and seamless technology integration to enhance patient care.

The achievement reaffirms SGH Makkah’s pioneering role in transforming digital healthcare, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted and innovative provider. It also underscores SGH’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance patient safety, operational efficiency, and clinical outcomes.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health said, “We are honoured to receive the HIMSS certification, which is a testament to our enduring efforts to drive digital transformation in healthcare. By adopting advanced medical technologies, SGH Makkah has achieved notable improvements in service delivery and clinical outcomes. Moreover, our dedicated team of specialists remains committed to providing superior healthcare services in line with global standards.”

As a leading healthcare group in the Middle East, Saudi German Health leverages advanced technology at its state-of-the-art facilities to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency. Moreover, the group provides personalized healthcare services by combining medical expertise with cutting-edge healthcare tools, facilitating a holistic approach to patient care.

