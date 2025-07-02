In a historic milestone for healthcare worldwide, Saudi German Hospital Jeddah has been officially awarded Magnet Recognition with Distinction by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) — the most prestigious international honor for nursing performance and patient care quality.

This makes SGH Jeddah the first and only hospital outside the United States to receive this designation, setting a new global benchmark and placing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the forefront of nursing excellence.

Magnet with Distinction is awarded to only the highest-performing Magnet organizations globally, recognizing institutions that not only meet but exceed rigorous standards in nursing leadership, innovation, and patient outcomes. SGH Jeddah now stands as a global role model for nursing excellence, committed to delivering world-class care and transforming the patient experience.

“This is a proud moment for Jeddah and for our entire Saudi German Health family,” said Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health. “To be the first and only hospital outside the USA to earn Magnet Recognition with Distinction is an extraordinary achievement. It honors the incredible people behind our vision: our nurses, our caregivers, and our entire healthcare team. Their daily dedication enables us to bring world-class care to our community. Today, Saudi German Hospital Jeddah stands as a symbol of what’s possible when compassion and excellence come together in service of every patient.”

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, added: “The Magnet Recognition is far more than a credential, earning it with Distinction places us among the most elite hospitals worldwide. It reflects a culture that relentlessly pushes the boundaries of what healthcare can achieve. This honor affirms that we are not only delivering care, but transforming lives through innovation, leadership, and patient-centered excellence.”

Ms. Iman El Kouwatly, Group Chief Nursing Officer, shared: “For our nurses, this recognition is deeply personal. Being recognized with Distinction validates the heart, skill, and excellence they bring to every patient encounter. Under the leadership of Eng. Ahmed El Banna, CEO of SGH Jeddah, and Ms. Hadia Al Tabsh, CNO of SGH Jeddah, our nursing team lives our philosophy of “caring like family” giving their best every day to make a meaningful difference.”

The Magnet Recognition Program is the gold standard for nursing excellence globally, with Magnet hospitals consistently delivering superior patient outcomes, higher satisfaction, and increased staff engagement.

With this achievement, Saudi German Hospital Jeddah joins SGH Aseer and SGH Riyadh as part of a select group of Magnet-designated institutions within Saudi German Health, reinforcing the group’s leadership in quality care and its commitment to “Caring like family”: combining innovation with heart, for every patient, every time.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com