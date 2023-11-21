Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, announced that the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) has recognised the group’s Saudi German Hospital in Dammam as a Center of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. This prestigious honour was awarded to SGH in recognition of its dedication to delivering exceptional patient care and pioneering advancements in the field of weight loss and metabolic surgery.

This esteemed recognition acknowledges the SGH’s adherence to stringent quality standards, comprehensive patient support, and constant enhancements in the delivery of metabolic and bariatric surgical procedures. As a recognised Center of Excellence, SGH has proven its ability to provide patients with high-quality care by employing a multidisciplinary approach, state-of-the-art technology, and highly qualified medical professionals with expertise in metabolic and bariatric procedures.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated: “Achieving SRC’s accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery is a noteworthy accomplishment that we take pride in, as it demonstrates Saudi German Health's steadfast dedication to raising the bar in healthcare. We are extremely proud of our multidisciplinary team, who contributed to this success with their knowledge and commitment. This accreditation further strengthens our commitment to promoting medical excellence and enhancing patient lives through cutting-edge treatments and comprehensive care, allowing us to drive significant advancements in the realm of metabolic and bariatric surgery.”

As part of its mission to promote comprehensive care and ensure the overall wellbeing of the community, SGH will continue to improve patients' lives through advanced metabolic and bariatric surgical practices, all the while caring like family. This recognition from the Surgical Review Corporation represents a significant milestone for the group and will encourage continued excellence in the future.

