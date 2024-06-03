Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare provider in the MENA region, was honoured at the Smarties Award KSA for its groundbreaking campaigns titled ‘Elevating Lives with Personalized Weight Loss Solutions’ and ‘Khotahon.’ These campaigns, in line with the health goals of Saudi Vision 2030, underscore SGH’s dedication to women’s empowerment and cutting-edge weight loss solutions.

The ‘Elevating Lives with Personalized Weight Loss Solutions’ campaign was honoured in the category of ‘Customer Journey Marketing - Lead Generation / CRM,’ recognising SGH’s exceptional ability to map out and optimise the entire patient journey – from initial awareness to final decision-making processes. The campaign aims to empower individuals in their fitness journeys, while promoting awareness about various weight loss solutions including surgical options.

The ‘Khotahon’ campaign, which was also recognised at the event, and won the ‘Social Impact Marketing award’ aims to improve women’s wellness by facilitating crucial discussions on gynaecological concerns and menstrual health, shattering societal barriers and taboos. The campaign showcased poignant personal stories of four remarkable women, each navigating the complexities of womanhood to inspire all women across the region, exemplifying SGH’s commitment to education, empowerment, and inclusivity.

Rami Zahran, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Saudi German Health commented: “We are proud to receive these awards as they not only recognize the success of our marketing campaigns; but they're also a testament to the lives we help improve and the stories we amplify. It’s about empowering individuals to rewrite their health narratives and to provide a platform for women to reclaim their wellness journeys. Through our campaigns and our communication, we always ensure to express our brand ethos of “Caring Like Family”, which is our way of ensuring that we connect with people on a human level. We hope not to just change the marketing landscape, but to bring hope to every heart we touch.”

The Smarties Award KSA recognised SGH’s successful strategies in patient engagement, underscoring its capability to drive both public health advancements and business success through personalised care and advanced customer relationship management (CRM) strategies. Rooted in SGH’s ethos of ‘Caring Like Family,’ this achievement reflects the group’s unwavering commitment to providing comprehensive, personalised healthcare services and fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for patients.

