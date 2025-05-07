Sharjah, The 4th UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo is set to drive into Sharjah, building on the success of its past three editions and promising to make a significant impact on the market once again.

Designed to provide the regional market with direct access to the Chinese auto parts industry, a global leader known for its extensive manufacturing capabilities and rapid technological advancements, the 4th UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo 2025 will begin at Expo Centre Sharjah from May 16, 2025.

Organized by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, the three-day event will feature more than 300 leading Chinese manufacturers and distributors who will showcase some of their latest products and services to the regional market. The event, supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will continue until May 18, 2025.

A press conference was held today by Inter Commerce Expo Corporation at SCCI’s headquarters to announce the launch of the fourth edition of the 4th UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

The conference was attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Mr. Steve Zhou, Director of International Affairs, Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, along with several officials from both sides.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi affirmed the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting the exhibition as a strategic platform for the growing tyre and auto parts industry in the UAE and wider region.

He noted that the exhibition brings together leading Chinese and regional companies specializing in manufacturing, distribution, retail, and installation. It not only serves as a vital platform for business networking and innovation exchange in the tire and auto parts industry but also offers Chinese enterprises the opportunity to expand their market reach across the region.

The previous show in May 2024 highlighted the impressive growth and technological advancements of China's tyre and auto parts industry. It successfully attracted around 10,000 professional visitors from the Middle East, Africa, Central, and South Asia, further cementing the UAE's position as a key trading hub.

“The rise in demand for Chinese auto parts is driven by competitive pricing, improving quality, technological advancements, and production efficiency. China's strategic bilateral relations and supply chain advantages with the UAE, along with its growing influence in the new energy vehicle industry, are key elements that will significantly contribute to the growth of the UAE automotive industry and the success of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo," said Mr. Steve Zhou , Director of International Affairs, Inter Commerce Expo Corporation, the organizer of the Exhibition.

The 4th UAE China Tyre and Auto Parts Expo 2025 will leverage the impressive $102 billion trade between the UAE and China in 2024, a 7% increase from the previous year. This growth highlights the strengthening economic ties and strategic importance of their bilateral relations, further emphasized by the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations celebrated in 2024. These milestones make the Expo a key event for industry stakeholders.

Industry observers note that the UAE's auto industry is significantly benefiting from its growing ties with Chinese manufacturers, particularly in market share expansion and electric vehicle adoption, which will be a key focus at the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo.

The event will also feature a dedicated forum, which will delve into critical topics such as the current state of the Chinese tyre industry, the advanced technologies employed in tyre manufacturing, and the introduction of a new platform for online match meetings and warehousing. This forum will provide valuable insights and foster discussions among industry leaders, enhancing collaboration and innovation within the sector.

The event will be a must-visit for decision-makers from various sectors of the aftermarket and supply chain, including garages, body shops, retailers, dealers, detailing services, vehicle manufacturers, and more.

Held in association with Shandong Port Overseas Supply Chain (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. and Hualun Inter Tech FZCO, the event will feature a comprehensive range of exhibits, including all types of tyres, auto parts, electric vehicles, and charging stations, aiming to connect the regional market to the Chinese tyre and auto parts industries.